Technical Sales Rep – Hydraulics

May 17, 2021

My client in the hydraulics industry is looking for a Technical Sales Representative to join their team in Kempton Park. The successful applicant will be servicing clients in Pretoria.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Servicing and expanding our existing customer base in Pretoria
  • Achieving agreed sales budgets
  • Compiling and following up on outstanding quotations
  • Maintaining up to date knowledge of our hydraulic product range
  • Initiating, planning and executing sales calls
  • Able to work without Supervision

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric (NQF Level 4)
  • A Technical qualification will be an advantage (NQF Level 5 – 7)
  • 3 – 5 years technical sales experience
  • Technical knowledge in the hydraulic or related industries
  • General sales administration experience
  • Computer literate

Desired Skills:

  • technical sales
  • hydraulics
  • pneumatics

Learn more/Apply for this position