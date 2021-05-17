Technical Sales Rep – Hydraulics

My client in the hydraulics industry is looking for a Technical Sales Representative to join their team in Kempton Park. The successful applicant will be servicing clients in Pretoria.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Servicing and expanding our existing customer base in Pretoria
- Achieving agreed sales budgets
- Compiling and following up on outstanding quotations
- Maintaining up to date knowledge of our hydraulic product range
- Initiating, planning and executing sales calls
- Able to work without Supervision
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric (NQF Level 4)
- A Technical qualification will be an advantage (NQF Level 5 – 7)
- 3 – 5 years technical sales experience
- Technical knowledge in the hydraulic or related industries
- General sales administration experience
- Computer literate
Desired Skills:
- technical sales
- hydraulics
- pneumatics