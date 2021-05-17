Technical Sales Rep – Hydraulics

My client in the hydraulics industry is looking for a Technical Sales Representative to join their team in Kempton Park. The successful applicant will be servicing clients in Pretoria.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Servicing and expanding our existing customer base in Pretoria

Achieving agreed sales budgets

Compiling and following up on outstanding quotations

Maintaining up to date knowledge of our hydraulic product range

Initiating, planning and executing sales calls

Able to work without Supervision

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric (NQF Level 4)

A Technical qualification will be an advantage (NQF Level 5 – 7)

3 – 5 years technical sales experience

Technical knowledge in the hydraulic or related industries

General sales administration experience

Computer literate

Desired Skills:

technical sales

hydraulics

pneumatics

