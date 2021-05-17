TRAINEE SALES CONSULTANTS at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Gro Direct is a fast growing Franchise business in South Africa which aims to give ambitious individual entry level experience needed in the Sales Industry. As a company we aim to alleviate the gap between unemployment and young individuals who are struggling to find work. We train on every level and give an awesome opportunity to anyone who is goal driven and has a good mindset.

Competencies include:

A desire and ability to make sales.

Fantastic presentation and communication skills.

Self-motivation.

A capacity to succeed in a high-pressure working environment.

The ability to work within a team or independently

Requirements:

Matric

VALID South African I.D

TO APPLY CALL OR EMAIL CV TO ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:

[Phone Number Removed]; OR [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

field sales

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

Learn more/Apply for this position