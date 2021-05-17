UI Designer at QES

May 17, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a UI/UX Designer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Tasks

  • Advanced UI design based on functional requirements and in alignment with best practices
  • Provide input on enhancing of styling principles, standards, and best practices
  • Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with business analysts and business owners
  • Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
  • Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how applications function and look like
  • Create original graphic designs (e.g., images, sketches, and tables)
  • Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
  • Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g., responsiveness)
  • Conduct adjustments based on user feedback
  • Adhere to corporate identify style standards on fonts, colors, and images
  • Combine both design sensibilities and technical skills
  • Ensure that solution is aesthetically pleasing, is aligned to the corporate identity guidelines and is functional in a browser/mobile device at the same time
  • Presenting to executives, stakeholders and advocating UX
  • Suggest initiatives to increase throughput and quality

Qualifications and experience

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent UI / UX design qualification
  • At least 5 years’ experience as a UX/UI designer or similar role
  • Mobile application UX/UI design experience
  • Web UX/UI design experience
  • Prior experience of working Agile and in scrum teams
  • UI design portfolio (please send this with the CV)
  • Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • Financial services experience (advantageous)
  • Previous UX developer experience (advantageous)
  • Previous experience with implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (advantageous)
  • TFS
  • Confluence
  • Figma
  • [URL Removed]
  • InVision
  • Adobe Suite, Illustrator, Photoshop, XD
  • Abstract
  • Sketch

Competencies

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Active listening skills
  • Ability to transform verbal instruction and extrapolate it to create concrete web content
  • Strong research capabilities
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Strong planning and organizing skills
  • Innovative thinking
  • Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently
  • Sound decision-making skills
  • Excellent time/priority management skills
  • Communicate effectively and clearly, in writing and verbally, in one-on-one and group presentation situations
  • Flexible approach and ability to adapt
  • Experience of working effectively as part of a team
  • Positive, enthusiastic attitude
  • Honesty, integrity, and respect
  • Inter-personal skills
  • Ability to thrive under pressure
  • Professional work standards

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • UI
  • UX
  • UX Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position