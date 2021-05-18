Account Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A customer-centric & target-driven Account Manager is sought by an innovative Mobile & Cloud Solutions Specialist to effectively manage the after-sales relationship with clients in line with agreed SLAs. You will also be expected to maintain client contract renewals and seeking opportunities to expand service offerings with existing clients. The ideal candidate requires at least 3 years experience in a similar role in a Subscription/Renewal-based product environment, have experience in the tech sector supporting SAAS products and a proven track record or reaching or exceeding sales targets. Any experience supporting Cyber Security Solutions will prove [URL Removed] for all client communications as well as successful conflict resolution.
Targets
- Reach sales target for new business generated from an existing client base.
- Maintain a track record of 95% or more of client base renewals.
REQUIREMENTS:
- A minimum of 3 years experience as an Account Manager in a subscription / renewal-based product environment.
- Experience in the technology sector supporting SAAS products is essential.
- A proven track record of reaching or exceeding sales targets.
- Experience supporting Cyber Security Solutions will be an advantage.
