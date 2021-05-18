Account Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A customer-centric & target-driven Account Manager is sought by an innovative Mobile & Cloud Solutions Specialist to effectively manage the after-sales relationship with clients in line with agreed SLAs. You will also be expected to maintain client contract renewals and seeking opportunities to expand service offerings with existing clients. The ideal candidate requires at least 3 years experience in a similar role in a Subscription/Renewal-based product environment, have experience in the tech sector supporting SAAS products and a proven track record or reaching or exceeding sales targets. Any experience supporting Cyber Security Solutions will prove [URL Removed] for all client communications as well as successful conflict resolution.

Ensure service and support quality standards and client expectations are met and that the business complies with the service and support standards stated within each customer contract.

The Account manager is to be aware of any SLA differences between customers and to ensure SLAs are maintained accordingly.

Ensure that client issues are dealt with in an efficient manner, escalating any problems that have arisen or that may arise to your Line Manager.

Responsible for the maintenance of all customer contract renewals including any new work required by existing clients.

Plan and coordinate overall activities related to the monthly/quarterly/yearly production of invoices and billing.

Assist, where necessary, in the collection of outstanding debtors on accounts responsible.

Work closely with other departments within the business in order to maintain continuous knowledge of projects running in order to identify potential issues and/or opportunities within or related to each project.

Communicate the client’s goals and represent the client’s interests.

Seek new opportunities within existing customers; effectively communicate all service offerings to the client.

Present a weekly report to the Line Manager of all activities carried out throughout the week.

Targets

Reach sales target for new business generated from an existing client base.

Maintain a track record of 95% or more of client base renewals.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 3 years experience as an Account Manager in a subscription / renewal-based product environment.

Experience in the technology sector supporting SAAS products is essential.

A proven track record of reaching or exceeding sales targets.

Experience supporting Cyber Security Solutions will be an advantage.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position