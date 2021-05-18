Administration Work at Wynland Grondverskuiwing

We are looking for an experienced and dynamic, bilingual person for an administrative position. The Job entails, accounting, e-mailing, time keeping, resource managment etc. Being fluent in Afrikaans is a must. Our office is situated 5 minutes from Durbanville central on a farm. We also have a branch in Piketberg and it is possible that for one or two days a month you will be required to work there. Experience with accounting software is a must. Be part of a young team with loads of space for growth.

Desired Skills:

Sage accounting

Excel Spreadsheets

emails

Whatsapp business

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Admin Clerk

About The Employer:

Wynland Grondverskuiwing has been in the western cape for 6 years. Our clients are mostly in the agricultural sector. We are a small team of 14 people with 3 in managment. We are flexible and ever adapting to new challanges in our business. We don’t have a high staff turnover, infact we have a second generation of people already with us. Wynland Grondverskuiwing is always looking for the best people. Oh and we close for 3-4 weeks in December and January.

Learn more/Apply for this position