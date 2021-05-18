Agricultural Commodity Trader at Ntice Search

COMMODITY TRADER – CAPE TOWNOur Client, a leading commodity trading house is looking for an experienced agricultural Trader (maize, wheat) to join their team in the Western [URL Removed] will be responsible for managing commodity risk and exposures for the trading business and ensuring co-ordinated cross commodity trading whilst maximising market opportunities.Role Overview:

Provide professional advisory service function to the agricultural market in addition to risk management and price management

Lead market analysis to ensure both local and international market opportunities are maximised

Provide input into the business plan

Identify trading opportunities – supply and demand analysis and spread trading and flat price trading

Develop relationships with a portfolio of agricultural customers

Develop and utilise internal/external networks with International Futures Exchange entities

Advises customers regarding the risk associated with the marketing strategy

Responsible for the implementation of the marketing strategy

Presentations to customers in order to retain or gain new business

Manages sales targets and plan marketing initiatives

Executes customer trades on behalf of customers

Provide analysis and advice on market expectations

Monitor the agricultural market in the local and international areas (climatic conditions and ensure local/international crop surveys are co-ordinated and executed)

Monitor competitor activity

Lead analysis of both imported and local supply and demand factors

Qualifications/Experience Required

University Degree which is Business/Economics/Financial orientated

Minimum 4 -7 years experience in trading of agricultural markets

Thorough understanding of basic accounting practices

In depth knowledge and understanding of market analysis, trading concepts and futures markets

Ability to innovatively analyse and implement solutions to trading opportunities

Understanding of options trading, technical analysis and experience in risk management

