Agricultural Commodity Trader at Ntice Search

COMMODITY TRADER – CAPE TOWNOur Client, a leading commodity trading house is looking for an experienced agricultural Trader (maize, wheat) to join their team in the Western [URL Removed] will be responsible for managing commodity risk and exposures for the trading business and ensuring co-ordinated cross commodity trading whilst maximising market opportunities.Role Overview:
- Provide professional advisory service function to the agricultural market in addition to risk management and price management
- Lead market analysis to ensure both local and international market opportunities are maximised
- Provide input into the business plan
- Identify trading opportunities – supply and demand analysis and spread trading and flat price trading
- Develop relationships with a portfolio of agricultural customers
- Develop and utilise internal/external networks with International Futures Exchange entities
- Advises customers regarding the risk associated with the marketing strategy
- Responsible for the implementation of the marketing strategy
- Presentations to customers in order to retain or gain new business
- Manages sales targets and plan marketing initiatives
- Executes customer trades on behalf of customers
- Provide analysis and advice on market expectations
- Monitor the agricultural market in the local and international areas (climatic conditions and ensure local/international crop surveys are co-ordinated and executed)
- Monitor competitor activity
- Lead analysis of both imported and local supply and demand factors
Qualifications/Experience Required
- University Degree which is Business/Economics/Financial orientated
- Minimum 4 -7 years experience in trading of agricultural markets
- Thorough understanding of basic accounting practices
- In depth knowledge and understanding of market analysis, trading concepts and futures markets
- Ability to innovatively analyse and implement solutions to trading opportunities
- Understanding of options trading, technical analysis and experience in risk management
Should you meet the required skills please respond to this advert