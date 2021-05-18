Agricultural Commodity Trader at Ntice Search

May 18, 2021

COMMODITY TRADER – CAPE TOWNOur Client, a leading commodity trading house is looking for an experienced agricultural Trader (maize, wheat) to join their team in the Western [URL Removed] will be responsible for managing commodity risk and exposures for the trading business and ensuring co-ordinated cross commodity trading whilst maximising market opportunities.Role Overview:

  • Provide professional advisory service function to the agricultural market in addition to risk management and price management
  • Lead market analysis to ensure both local and international market opportunities are maximised
  • Provide input into the business plan
  • Identify trading opportunities – supply and demand analysis and spread trading and flat price trading
  • Develop relationships with a portfolio of agricultural customers
  • Develop and utilise internal/external networks with International Futures Exchange entities
  • Advises customers regarding the risk associated with the marketing strategy
  • Responsible for the implementation of the marketing strategy
  • Presentations to customers in order to retain or gain new business
  • Manages sales targets and plan marketing initiatives
  • Executes customer trades on behalf of customers
  • Provide analysis and advice on market expectations
  • Monitor the agricultural market in the local and international areas (climatic conditions and ensure local/international crop surveys are co-ordinated and executed)
  • Monitor competitor activity
  • Lead analysis of both imported and local supply and demand factors

Qualifications/Experience Required

  • University Degree which is Business/Economics/Financial orientated
  • Minimum 4 -7 years experience in trading of agricultural markets
  • Thorough understanding of basic accounting practices
  • In depth knowledge and understanding of market analysis, trading concepts and futures markets
  • Ability to innovatively analyse and implement solutions to trading opportunities
  • Understanding of options trading, technical analysis and experience in risk management

Should you meet the required skills please respond to this advert

Learn more/Apply for this position