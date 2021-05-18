Bookkeeper

Reference: SL50054

Our client who specializes in Hospitality, is seeking a Bookkeeper

Requirements:

Relevant bookkeeping experience

Thorough knowledge of Pastel 14 and Excel

Knowledge on Opera programme would be advantageous

The key responsibilities include the following:

Required to manage 2 sets of books from start to Trial Balance which includes monthly creditors and bank recons on Pastel

Responsible for importing figures from “Opera”, which is the programme that the company units use for reservations

Responsible for reconciling the sales journals for both of the Units

Liaise with staff at the units from where the daily work originates and must be able to work in harmony with them

Responsible for relief switchboard/reception once a week during the receptionists lunch break

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Pastel 14

Excel

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

