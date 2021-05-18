Reference: SL50054
Our client who specializes in Hospitality, is seeking a Bookkeeper
Requirements:
- Relevant bookkeeping experience
- Thorough knowledge of Pastel 14 and Excel
- Knowledge on Opera programme would be advantageous
The key responsibilities include the following:
- Required to manage 2 sets of books from start to Trial Balance which includes monthly creditors and bank recons on Pastel
- Responsible for importing figures from “Opera”, which is the programme that the company units use for reservations
- Responsible for reconciling the sales journals for both of the Units
- Liaise with staff at the units from where the daily work originates and must be able to work in harmony with them
- Responsible for relief switchboard/reception once a week during the receptionists lunch break
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Pastel 14
- Excel
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric