Business Development Consultant

May 18, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Implement a structured sales approach that will enable you to focus on strategic account planning, developing and closing opportunities.
  • Responsible for the development of a sales strategy to grow and build relationships with existing clients and networks to source new clients to increase market share
  • Responsible to manage client relations including negotiations, closing agreements, service expectations and solutions
  • Develop business plans with the assigned accounts
  • Design and develop strategic development strategies and plans by performing research and identifying new customers and market opportunities.
  • Provide assistance with implementing suggested plans and strategies including the examination of the progress
  • Establish productive and professional relationships with key personnel to ensure the professional delivery of operational requirements
  • Investigate existing products and services, compare them with competitors and provide effective solutions aligned to clients?? needs.
  • Identify new products or improvements and suggest measures for improving customer satisfaction, loyalty to remain current on industry trends and market activities
  • Build, encourage and maintain relationships with internal and external providers and key stakeholders
  • Manage the implementation of different contracts
  • Create and present a detailed report for upper management

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Relevant degree (Btech, BComm, BSc) related to specific industry

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Bcomm Marketing/Sales

Function related experience:

  • 3 to 5 years Corporate Sales experience
  • Identifies and generates new business opportunities to further improve market share and awareness by gaining an understanding of customers’ needs and promoting goods and services to these customers.
  • Works closely with colleagues to close sales opportunities and facilitate implementation as well as manage client relations and service expectations.

Project experience:

  • 3 to 5 years

Knowledge of (including but not limited to):

  • Skills Development Act, Skills Development Levies Act, NQF and SAQA, Understanding of the working of different SETA??s, Employment Equity Act, The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act

Learn more/Apply for this position