Business Development Consultant

The Role: Essential functions:

Implement a structured sales approach that will enable you to focus on strategic account planning, developing and closing opportunities.

Responsible for the development of a sales strategy to grow and build relationships with existing clients and networks to source new clients to increase market share

Responsible to manage client relations including negotiations, closing agreements, service expectations and solutions

Develop business plans with the assigned accounts

Design and develop strategic development strategies and plans by performing research and identifying new customers and market opportunities.

Provide assistance with implementing suggested plans and strategies including the examination of the progress

Establish productive and professional relationships with key personnel to ensure the professional delivery of operational requirements

Investigate existing products and services, compare them with competitors and provide effective solutions aligned to clients?? needs.

Identify new products or improvements and suggest measures for improving customer satisfaction, loyalty to remain current on industry trends and market activities

Build, encourage and maintain relationships with internal and external providers and key stakeholders

Manage the implementation of different contracts

Create and present a detailed report for upper management

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

Relevant degree (Btech, BComm, BSc) related to specific industry

Preferred Qualifications:

Bcomm Marketing/Sales

Function related experience:

3 to 5 years Corporate Sales experience

Identifies and generates new business opportunities to further improve market share and awareness by gaining an understanding of customers’ needs and promoting goods and services to these customers.

Works closely with colleagues to close sales opportunities and facilitate implementation as well as manage client relations and service expectations.

Project experience:

3 to 5 years

Knowledge of (including but not limited to):

Skills Development Act, Skills Development Levies Act, NQF and SAQA, Understanding of the working of different SETA??s, Employment Equity Act, The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act

