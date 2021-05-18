Business Development Consultant

The Role: Essential functions:
- Implement a structured sales approach that will enable you to focus on strategic account planning, developing and closing opportunities.
- Responsible for the development of a sales strategy to grow and build relationships with existing clients and networks to source new clients to increase market share
- Responsible to manage client relations including negotiations, closing agreements, service expectations and solutions
- Develop business plans with the assigned accounts
- Design and develop strategic development strategies and plans by performing research and identifying new customers and market opportunities.
- Provide assistance with implementing suggested plans and strategies including the examination of the progress
- Establish productive and professional relationships with key personnel to ensure the professional delivery of operational requirements
- Investigate existing products and services, compare them with competitors and provide effective solutions aligned to clients?? needs.
- Identify new products or improvements and suggest measures for improving customer satisfaction, loyalty to remain current on industry trends and market activities
- Build, encourage and maintain relationships with internal and external providers and key stakeholders
- Manage the implementation of different contracts
- Create and present a detailed report for upper management
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Relevant degree (Btech, BComm, BSc) related to specific industry
Preferred Qualifications:
- Bcomm Marketing/Sales
Function related experience:
- 3 to 5 years Corporate Sales experience
- Identifies and generates new business opportunities to further improve market share and awareness by gaining an understanding of customers’ needs and promoting goods and services to these customers.
- Works closely with colleagues to close sales opportunities and facilitate implementation as well as manage client relations and service expectations.
Project experience:
- 3 to 5 years
Knowledge of (including but not limited to):
- Skills Development Act, Skills Development Levies Act, NQF and SAQA, Understanding of the working of different SETA??s, Employment Equity Act, The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act