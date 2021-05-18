Business Development Manager – Chemical Engineer

Client based in the Eastern Suburbs of JHB, seeks the services of BDM- Chemical Engineer to expand our current market share within various market sectors, through the development of a sales pipeline and management of all activities associated with the pre-bid, bid and post bid functions. To meet sales targets and become the preferred supplier or the strategic partner of the targeted customers.
Duties and Responsibilities
Sales
- Assess and identify customer needs on a continuous basis:
- Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs.
- Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction
- Operational requirements and customer needs are assessed against marketing/business plan
- Resources/equipment/facilities are acquired for maximum productivity
- Attending networking activities to research and connect with prospective clients.
- Suggesting upgrades or added products and services that may be of interest to clients.
- Crafting business proposals and contracts to draw in more revenue from clients.
- Negotiating with clients to secure the most attractive prices.
Review Customer Services:
- Customer issues are dealt with according to customer needs.
- Regular feedback sessions are held with customers to ensure continual improvement
Customer Liason
- Competitor Analysis
- Customer Targeting
- Area Specific
- Lead Generation Activities
- Including Marketing Activities
- Products and Services
Tender Management and Contract Finalisation
- Formal Proposal and Presentation development
- Information Management
- Tender submissions and compliance
Strategic Negotiations
- Develop and maintain strategic alliances with senior management of all key accounts
- Ensuring all strategic negotiations become operationally visiblethrough daily interaction and communication with sales management
- Ensuring adherence to new legislation
- Explore new key account opportunities
Financial
- Prepare budget and manpower requirements
- Manpower requirements are identified for maximum productivity
- Budgets are prepared according to operational requirements
- Debtors management
Knowledge and Critical skills
- Technical Abilities in Effluent Treatment Plants
- Familiar and have worked with Effluent Plants
- Planning skills
- Time Management
- Problem Solving
- Budgeting
- Analysing Trends
- Service Orientation
- Decision-Making skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Communication skills
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a