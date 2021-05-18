Business Development Manager – Chemical Engineer

Client based in the Eastern Suburbs of JHB, seeks the services of BDM- Chemical Engineer to expand our current market share within various market sectors, through the development of a sales pipeline and management of all activities associated with the pre-bid, bid and post bid functions. To meet sales targets and become the preferred supplier or the strategic partner of the targeted customers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sales

  • Assess and identify customer needs on a continuous basis:
  • Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs.
  • Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction
  • Operational requirements and customer needs are assessed against marketing/business plan
  • Resources/equipment/facilities are acquired for maximum productivity
  • Attending networking activities to research and connect with prospective clients.
  • Suggesting upgrades or added products and services that may be of interest to clients.
  • Crafting business proposals and contracts to draw in more revenue from clients.
  • Negotiating with clients to secure the most attractive prices.

Review Customer Services:

  • Customer issues are dealt with according to customer needs.
  • Regular feedback sessions are held with customers to ensure continual improvement

Customer Liason

  • Competitor Analysis
  • Customer Targeting
  • Area Specific
  • Lead Generation Activities
  • Including Marketing Activities
  • Products and Services

Tender Management and Contract Finalisation

  • Formal Proposal and Presentation development
  • Information Management
  • Tender submissions and compliance

Strategic Negotiations

  • Develop and maintain strategic alliances with senior management of all key accounts
  • Ensuring all strategic negotiations become operationally visiblethrough daily interaction and communication with sales management
  • Ensuring adherence to new legislation
  • Explore new key account opportunities

Financial

  • Prepare budget and manpower requirements
  • Manpower requirements are identified for maximum productivity
  • Budgets are prepared according to operational requirements
  • Debtors management

Knowledge and Critical skills

  • Technical Abilities in Effluent Treatment Plants
  • Familiar and have worked with Effluent Plants
  • Planning skills
  • Time Management
  • Problem Solving
  • Budgeting
  • Analysing Trends
  • Service Orientation
  • Decision-Making skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Communication skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

