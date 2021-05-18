Business Development Manager – Chemical Engineer

Client based in the Eastern Suburbs of JHB, seeks the services of BDM- Chemical Engineer to expand our current market share within various market sectors, through the development of a sales pipeline and management of all activities associated with the pre-bid, bid and post bid functions. To meet sales targets and become the preferred supplier or the strategic partner of the targeted customers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sales

Assess and identify customer needs on a continuous basis:

Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs.

Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction

Operational requirements and customer needs are assessed against marketing/business plan

Resources/equipment/facilities are acquired for maximum productivity

Attending networking activities to research and connect with prospective clients.

Suggesting upgrades or added products and services that may be of interest to clients.

Crafting business proposals and contracts to draw in more revenue from clients.

Negotiating with clients to secure the most attractive prices.

Review Customer Services:

Customer issues are dealt with according to customer needs.

Regular feedback sessions are held with customers to ensure continual improvement

Customer Liason

Competitor Analysis

Customer Targeting

Area Specific

Lead Generation Activities

Including Marketing Activities

Products and Services

Tender Management and Contract Finalisation

Formal Proposal and Presentation development

Information Management

Tender submissions and compliance

Strategic Negotiations

Develop and maintain strategic alliances with senior management of all key accounts

Ensuring all strategic negotiations become operationally visiblethrough daily interaction and communication with sales management

Ensuring adherence to new legislation

Explore new key account opportunities

Financial

Prepare budget and manpower requirements

Manpower requirements are identified for maximum productivity

Budgets are prepared according to operational requirements

Debtors management

Knowledge and Critical skills

Technical Abilities in Effluent Treatment Plants

Familiar and have worked with Effluent Plants

Planning skills

Time Management

Problem Solving

Budgeting

Analysing Trends

Service Orientation

Decision-Making skills

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

