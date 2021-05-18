Business Intelligence Specialist

The Business Intelligence (BI) Specialists role is to strategically design and implement BI software and systems, including integration with databases and data warehouses. This includes selecting, blueprinting, gathering requirements, designing, and rolling out BI solutions to end-users.

The Business Intelligence Specialist is also responsible for ensuring high levels of BI availability through support functions and in-depth testing. This person will also be a data analyst and create the necessary reports for Exco and will also have to teach YES resources to use the tools of the trade.KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS (what, how and why): Business IntelligenceStrategy & PlanningAssess and cultivate long-term strategic goals for BI development in conjunction with end users, managers, clients, and other stakeholders.Acquisition & DeploymentConduct research and make recommendations on BI products, services, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts. Evaluate and select database/data warehouse components, including hardware, relational database management systems, ETL software, metadata management tools, and database design solutions.Operational ManagementDirect, organize, and lead projects in the implementation and use of new BI software tools and systems. Lead the integration efforts for merging BI platforms with enterprise systems and applications. Design, code, test, and document all new or modified BI systems, applications, and programs. Develop the semantic layer, metadata, reports, and report definitions. Develop graphs and portal interfaces. Assist in the design of databases and data warehouses to ensure interoperability with BI solutions. Analyze user requirements and based on findings, design functional specifications for BI front-end applications. Produce ETL design guidelines to ensure a manageable ETL infrastructure for the BI system. Work with project managers to ensure that data entry, retrieval, change, and delete functions meet business requirements for project completion. Conduct job duties and responsibilities according to the organizations business systems development methodology and/or its Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) methodology. Design and deliver end-user training and training materials; provide technical support as [URL Removed] BI tools, systems, and software; performance-tune these applications as necessary. Act as evangelist for BI benefits across the organization; promote BI usage to relevant departments.

About The Employer:

SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCE Business Intelligence SpecialistQualifications (minimum requirements)Formal Education & Certification College diploma or university degree in the field of computer science, information systems, or computer engineering. Certifications in Data Analysis.Knowledge & Experience Minimum of 5 years direct work experience. Comprehensive data warehouse analysis and design experience, with full knowledge of data warehouse methodologies and data modelling. Experience with tier-one applications, databases, and data warehouses, such as Oracle 9i, MS SQL Server, Crystal, SAP, SCM, and so on. Expertise in Business Objects tools, such as Scheduler, Designer, Data Integrator, and BO Universe design. Demonstrated ability with MS Windows, UNIX, AIX, and Linux operating systems. Demonstrated ability with JasperSoft and DataBricks / Apache Spark ETL tools. Strong ability to analyze user requirements and build front-end BI applications according to specifications. Knowledge of javascript scripting language. Strong understanding of relational database structures, theories, principles, and practices. Full project management and development life cycle experience. Experience with database design applications, including Visio, Informatica, etc. Experience with data processing flowcharting techniques. Strong understanding of the organizations goals and objectives. Good knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.Experience (added advantage) BSc or BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or another similar field MBA or similarly relevant graduate degree would be an assetCompetence and Personal Attributes (required) Personal Attributes Strong written and oral communication skills. Strong presentation and interpersonal skills. Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities. Able to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment. Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.Problem-solving Problem solving will be a composition of medium and high complexity Problem solving will predominantly include: Staff issues Business Development (solved in conjunction with the YES Management Team and the CEO. Strategy implementation to address and promote client satisfaction Problem solving is essential for the efficient and effective running of YES The job-holder will mainly consult policy and procedure and the SLA, in order to solve problems. Complex problems, however, may need to be escalated to the CEO, Organisation or the Board for resolution

