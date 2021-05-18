Business Process Engineer (24 month contract)

May 18, 2021

PURPOSE:
To analyse, document and reengineer the organisation’s business processes, with the view to optimise the use of resources, reduce duplication, and improve compliance.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES:
The key performance areas of the role will focus on, but not limited to:
Business Processes analysis and implementation

  • Define, implement, and maintain business processes and procedures to meet business [URL Removed] best practices to carry out business process analysis, re-engineering, process measurements and change management activitiesIdentify and prioritize meaningful process improvements, including recommending automation when applicableMaintain process maps

Business Process improvement

  • Analyse and identify opportunities for business process improvementsEvaluate current business processes and recommend solutions for [URL Removed] metrics that measure process improvement success

Projects
Actively participate in all IT projects forming part of the transformation agenda

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • B Degree/B Tech
  • 8 years relevant experience

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

State owned

