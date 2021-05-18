Business Process Engineer (24 month contract)

PURPOSE:

To analyse, document and reengineer the organisation’s business processes, with the view to optimise the use of resources, reduce duplication, and improve compliance.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

The key performance areas of the role will focus on, but not limited to:

Business Processes analysis and implementation

Define, implement, and maintain business processes and procedures to meet business [URL Removed] best practices to carry out business process analysis, re-engineering, process measurements and change management activitiesIdentify and prioritize meaningful process improvements, including recommending automation when applicableMaintain process maps

Business Process improvement

Analyse and identify opportunities for business process improvementsEvaluate current business processes and recommend solutions for [URL Removed] metrics that measure process improvement success

Projects

Actively participate in all IT projects forming part of the transformation agenda

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

B Degree/B Tech

8 years relevant experience

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

State owned

