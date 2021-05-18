Business Process Engineer (24 month contract)

PURPOSE:
To analyse, document and reengineer the organisation’s business processes, with the view to optimise the use of resources, reduce duplication, and improve compliance.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES:
The key performance areas of the role will focus on, but not limited to:
Business Processes analysis and implementation
- Define, implement, and maintain business processes and procedures to meet business [URL Removed] best practices to carry out business process analysis, re-engineering, process measurements and change management activitiesIdentify and prioritize meaningful process improvements, including recommending automation when applicableMaintain process maps
Business Process improvement
- Analyse and identify opportunities for business process improvementsEvaluate current business processes and recommend solutions for [URL Removed] metrics that measure process improvement success
Projects
Actively participate in all IT projects forming part of the transformation agenda
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- B Degree/B Tech
- 8 years relevant experience
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
State owned