C# Developer – Remote – R700K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: Join a consulting house specialising in Robotics Process Automation, Intelligent Automation and Optical Character Recognition. This is the perfect opportunity take a step out of your comfort zone and get your fingers entrenched in next level tech!
You will work with SA’s leading financial & insurance companies as they venture into uncharted territories within AI and Robotics.
All of this from the comfort of your own home.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience coding in C# development
- Expertise in .Net Core, SQL, Angular / React
- Azure experience (advantageous)
- Track record of being mathematically minded (achieving B+ or higher in Matric and on transcripts)
Qualifications:
- BSc degree in Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is RS52669 which is a permanent role based remotely offering a salary of up to R700k PA CTC salary negotiable on experience.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- .Net Core
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree