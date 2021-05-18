CAD Designer at Schmick 4×4

We are looking for someone with Autocad software skills. Sheet metal expertise is essential.

The designs are done by us with pen and paper. You need to be able to put design on Autocad. We currently use Fusion 360 by Autodesk. Complete assemblies, linkages and hinges will be needed. Collision test etc. wil also be done. This job could turn into a permanent job. We need hours of designing We will discuss the total hours needed for the job etc.

Desired Skills:

Solidworks

Autodesk

AutoCAD

About The Employer:

Schmick 4×4 is a small startup wich is supported by an existing Earthmoving Equiment Business. We have many exciting designs to work on. Our manufacturing takes place in house.

