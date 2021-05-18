Call Centre Agent at Magnitude Group Roodepoort

Worrying about what you can’t change doesn’t change anything. Rather focus on what you can change!

We are in the business of training up individuals to become successful Sales consultants with the dream of growing and developing within our company to reach their full potential and earn the kind of income that they desire. How far they go is dependent on them, their drive; their willingness to learn and grow; their dedication; and their work ethic. We provide you with the training platform and foundation for you to kick start your career.

Our Roodepoort branch is looking for enthusiastic, driven individuals to join our vibrant team where they’ll be provided with a full training platform and foundation to kick start their career.

Our average commission-based salaries are R10 000 – R15 000 +

Advantages in joining our team:

o Fun social culture and a positive working environment.

o Mentor programs with some of the top SA business people.

o Immediate start.

o No work experience required.

Requirements for the position:

o Matric Certificate or the equivalent.

o South African ID.

o Go-getter attitude

o Excellent phone manner.

o Good Communication skills

o Must be able to speak English & Afrikaans

o Lives in the West Rand and surrounding areas

So why hesitate, send your cv through TODAY!!

Send your CV and relevant documents to Debra Cronk

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Tel: [Phone Number Removed];

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Computer Literate

communication skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Magnitude Group is a dynamic direct marketing company that distributes an exciting range of financial services products directly to the public.

Learn more/Apply for this position