Call Centre Manager at DNG Energy

An opportunity exists within our company for a Call Centre Manager.

The incumbent will establish the call centre and implement processes and procedures aligned with the efficient management of client queries and developing a winning strategy. This includes ensuring operational performance metrics are met.

The ideal candidate will possess the following:

Minimum Qualification & Experience

Tertiary qualification e.g., degree/diploma

Ideally the candidate should come from a Client Care Servicing background with at least 5 years’ service experience within a short-term insurance, banking or oil industries

3 years management experience essential

Must have completed the necessary regulatory exam/s (RE)

10 yrs plus previous client care/customer service experience is essential

A successful track record

Key Competencies

Resilience

Delivery

Ownership

Leadership & People Management

Execution Orientation

Commercial Acumen

Relationship Management & Conflict Resolution

Project Management

Innovation

Ability to lead through complexity and ambiguity

Financial Planning & Management (budget management & planning)

Risk Management

Negotiation

Influencing

Learning Agility

Organizational Capability

Quality Management

Resource planning & management

Third Party Management

Presentation Skills

Duties and Responsibilities

Achieve an excellent, consistent customer experience

Ensures operational delivery is in line with contractual obligations

Provides input and participates in calibration sessions

Thorough reporting & administration management

Provides relevant internal and external reports as per the business unit requirements

Analysis’s business data identifying and highlighting trends to the management team

Monitor absenteeism and adherence

Compiling ad hoc reports as and when required

Analyses operational data and takes relevant action

Reviews current reporting tools and suggests improvements to meet the

Management Information requirements of the organisation

Arranges log-on for new employees

Ensures Agent time sheets are accurately completed and timeously submitted

Knowledge of and experience in contact centre performance metrics and reporting

Establish the sales call centre objectives, provide representatives with opportunities to expand their knowledge of services, products

Desired Skills:

call centre management

Process Mapping

Process Improvement

Data Analysis

Call Center Services

Policy Development

Policy Analysis

regulatory management

RE5

RE1

Financial Analysis

Financial Reporting

Client Liaison

client engagement

Excellent customer service

Banking

WFM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Call Centre Supervisor

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

DNG Energy is an integrated energy resources and investment company that was founded by South African entrepreneur Aldworth Mbalati in 2013. The company’s vision is achieving energy security for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries by offering sustainable solutions to solve current capacity shortages at affordable prices on the back of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with a future integrated with renewable energy.

Learn more/Apply for this position