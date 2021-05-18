Call Centre Manager at DNG Energy

An opportunity exists within our company for a Call Centre Manager.
The incumbent will establish the call centre and implement processes and procedures aligned with the efficient management of client queries and developing a winning strategy. This includes ensuring operational performance metrics are met.
The ideal candidate will possess the following:
Minimum Qualification & Experience
- Tertiary qualification e.g., degree/diploma
- Ideally the candidate should come from a Client Care Servicing background with at least 5 years’ service experience within a short-term insurance, banking or oil industries
- 3 years management experience essential
- Must have completed the necessary regulatory exam/s (RE)
- 10 yrs plus previous client care/customer service experience is essential
- A successful track record
Key Competencies
- Resilience
- Delivery
- Ownership
- Leadership & People Management
- Execution Orientation
- Commercial Acumen
- Relationship Management & Conflict Resolution
- Project Management
- Innovation
- Ability to lead through complexity and ambiguity
- Financial Planning & Management (budget management & planning)
- Risk Management
- Negotiation
- Influencing
- Learning Agility
- Organizational Capability
- Quality Management
- Resource planning & management
- Third Party Management
- Presentation Skills
Duties and Responsibilities
- Achieve an excellent, consistent customer experience
- Ensures operational delivery is in line with contractual obligations
- Provides input and participates in calibration sessions
- Thorough reporting & administration management
- Provides relevant internal and external reports as per the business unit requirements
- Analysis’s business data identifying and highlighting trends to the management team
- Monitor absenteeism and adherence
- Compiling ad hoc reports as and when required
- Analyses operational data and takes relevant action
- Reviews current reporting tools and suggests improvements to meet the
- Management Information requirements of the organisation
- Arranges log-on for new employees
- Ensures Agent time sheets are accurately completed and timeously submitted
- Knowledge of and experience in contact centre performance metrics and reporting
- Establish the sales call centre objectives, provide representatives with opportunities to expand their knowledge of services, products
Desired Skills:
- call centre management
- Process Mapping
- Process Improvement
- Data Analysis
- Call Center Services
- Policy Development
- Policy Analysis
- regulatory management
- RE5
- RE1
- Financial Analysis
- Financial Reporting
- Client Liaison
- client engagement
- Excellent customer service
- Banking
- WFM
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Call Centre Supervisor
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
DNG Energy is an integrated energy resources and investment company that was founded by South African entrepreneur Aldworth Mbalati in 2013. The company’s vision is achieving energy security for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries by offering sustainable solutions to solve current capacity shortages at affordable prices on the back of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with a future integrated with renewable energy.