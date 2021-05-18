Campaign Coordinator at Osiris Trading

The Campaign Coordinator will form part of the Digital Media Team and will assist the team in their daily tasks including:

Duties will include:

Campaign implementation

Brief, implementing and executing paid digital campaign strategies as set out by each country / territory

Create and manage media plans in all regions by channel / publishers / DSP, aligning with each regions marketing strategy

Testing of marketing collateral and live placements

Campaign management: Performance Improvement & Reporting

Maintain standard of excellence in monitoring campaigns in all markets

Compile reports on digital campaign performance including insights on reason for fluctuations

Manage the mid and post campaign reviews of all active campaigns

Track Media spend across all channels per regions and provide feedback

Monitor the campaign environment and effectiveness to ensure objectives are achieved

Identify opportunities to improve campaign performance

Optimise campaigns to deliver on targets, goals and conversion code/tracking, as well as tracking for maximum ROI

Budget awareness, allocation, and efficacy

Seeking and managing online advertising opportunities

Identifying opportunities for applying new technologies, digital products and services to online campaigns

Source and identify qualified publishers and ad networks to promote the clients brands.

Analyse and assess publisher viability

Conducting Market research and competitor analysis

Maintain awareness of industry developments and media trends.

Creative testing

Provide best practice suggestions

SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Graduate in media, marketing and/or communication

Good media planning and advertising knowledge

High degree of numeracy for data analysis

Literacy for writing reports and presentations

Ability to establish rapport and sound relationships with team members and country managers across all regions

Advanced understanding of the nature and dynamics of the media landscape across all regions

Ability to prepare and present proposals and plans for the respective regions

Computer literacy (MS office and related packages with advanced MS Excel – formulas/formatting/pivot tables)

Project management skills advantageous

Quality / excellence mind-set

Attention to detail

Sports knowledge advantageous

Fully proficient in local media trends

Desired Skills:

Media Planning

Advertising

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Events Coordination & Planning

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We’re a global, multi-cultural company that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, dynamic community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world.

Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver product digitally (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc). We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that’s you, we’d love to meet.

Learn more/Apply for this position