Campaign Coordinator at Osiris Trading

The Campaign Coordinator will form part of the Digital Media Team and will assist the team in their daily tasks including:
Duties will include:
- Campaign implementation
- Brief, implementing and executing paid digital campaign strategies as set out by each country / territory
- Create and manage media plans in all regions by channel / publishers / DSP, aligning with each regions marketing strategy
- Testing of marketing collateral and live placements
- Campaign management: Performance Improvement & Reporting
- Maintain standard of excellence in monitoring campaigns in all markets
- Compile reports on digital campaign performance including insights on reason for fluctuations
- Manage the mid and post campaign reviews of all active campaigns
- Track Media spend across all channels per regions and provide feedback
- Monitor the campaign environment and effectiveness to ensure objectives are achieved
- Identify opportunities to improve campaign performance
- Optimise campaigns to deliver on targets, goals and conversion code/tracking, as well as tracking for maximum ROI
- Budget awareness, allocation, and efficacy
- Seeking and managing online advertising opportunities
- Identifying opportunities for applying new technologies, digital products and services to online campaigns
- Source and identify qualified publishers and ad networks to promote the clients brands.
- Analyse and assess publisher viability
- Conducting Market research and competitor analysis
- Maintain awareness of industry developments and media trends.
- Creative testing
- Provide best practice suggestions
SKILLS AND ABILITIES
- Graduate in media, marketing and/or communication
- Good media planning and advertising knowledge
- High degree of numeracy for data analysis
- Literacy for writing reports and presentations
- Ability to establish rapport and sound relationships with team members and country managers across all regions
- Advanced understanding of the nature and dynamics of the media landscape across all regions
- Ability to prepare and present proposals and plans for the respective regions
- Computer literacy (MS office and related packages with advanced MS Excel – formulas/formatting/pivot tables)
- Project management skills advantageous
- Quality / excellence mind-set
- Attention to detail
- Sports knowledge advantageous
- Fully proficient in local media trends
Desired Skills:
- Media Planning
- Advertising
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Events Coordination & Planning
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We’re a global, multi-cultural company that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, dynamic community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world.
Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver product digitally (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc). We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that’s you, we’d love to meet.