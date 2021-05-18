Category Lead: Rewards at The Unlimited Group

May 18, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Category Lead in Rewards

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

Purpose of the Role:

As marketers, we believe in a proactive, customer centric marketing team that is driven by a culture of innovation and integrity!

You will be the person who crafts the brand’s outward image and perception; you will develop and deploy a cross functional omnichannel strategy in a close collaboration with other teams.

Your responsibilities include, but not limited to:

  • Owns rewards brand plan aligned with rewards and business strategy in collaboration with the marketing team; drives cross country alignment and best policies
  • Designs clear value proposition for our customers; consumers and other key partners by an in-depth knowledge and understanding of their needs
  • Develop Innovation pipeline in line with the brand strategy and plans that is commercially viable for both The Unlimited
  • Leads and implements the segmentation, targeting, channel and marketing mix strategy, taking into consideration local market and customer needs
  • Deploys strategic cross functional and omnichannel communication, and brings digital brand strategy to life.
  • Proactively assesses our marketing activities and takes follow-up actions

What you’ll bring to the role:

  • Strategic approach in combination with operational experience turning strategy in to executional perfection in omnichannel environment
  • Analytical skills ensuring understanding of patient and customer insights; Market and product life cycle understanding
  • Marketing/Brand professional; skilled buyer for tactical services such as copywriting and creative media planning
  • Experience in plan development & execution; with focus on omnichannel communication
  • Can do attitude; great team mate, and a problem solver

Personal Attributes:

  • Educated to degree level
  • Brand Management experience, specifically in new product development
  • Entrepreneurial and curious, happy to work at a fast pace with an SME mindset.
  • Experience of working with or within a digital retail environment
  • Has a good understanding of digital marketing channels and is able to get brand cut through
  • A relationship builder who can influence cross functional teams in multiple markets to bring their vision to life
  • Commercially astute and able to see things from the perspective of The Unlimited using data

Key Competencies:

  • Leading Change
  • Fostering Experimentation
  • Teamwork and Collaboration
  • Strategy & Vision
  • Relationship Building
  • Marketing Innovation
  • Commercial or data competencies

Learn more/Apply for this position