Category Lead: Rewards at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Category Lead in Rewards
Department: Command Centre
Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban
Purpose of the Role:
As marketers, we believe in a proactive, customer centric marketing team that is driven by a culture of innovation and integrity!
You will be the person who crafts the brand’s outward image and perception; you will develop and deploy a cross functional omnichannel strategy in a close collaboration with other teams.
Your responsibilities include, but not limited to:
- Owns rewards brand plan aligned with rewards and business strategy in collaboration with the marketing team; drives cross country alignment and best policies
- Designs clear value proposition for our customers; consumers and other key partners by an in-depth knowledge and understanding of their needs
- Develop Innovation pipeline in line with the brand strategy and plans that is commercially viable for both The Unlimited
- Leads and implements the segmentation, targeting, channel and marketing mix strategy, taking into consideration local market and customer needs
- Deploys strategic cross functional and omnichannel communication, and brings digital brand strategy to life.
- Proactively assesses our marketing activities and takes follow-up actions
What you’ll bring to the role:
- Strategic approach in combination with operational experience turning strategy in to executional perfection in omnichannel environment
- Analytical skills ensuring understanding of patient and customer insights; Market and product life cycle understanding
- Marketing/Brand professional; skilled buyer for tactical services such as copywriting and creative media planning
- Experience in plan development & execution; with focus on omnichannel communication
- Can do attitude; great team mate, and a problem solver
Personal Attributes:
- Educated to degree level
- Brand Management experience, specifically in new product development
- Entrepreneurial and curious, happy to work at a fast pace with an SME mindset.
- Experience of working with or within a digital retail environment
- Has a good understanding of digital marketing channels and is able to get brand cut through
- A relationship builder who can influence cross functional teams in multiple markets to bring their vision to life
- Commercially astute and able to see things from the perspective of The Unlimited using data
Key Competencies:
- Leading Change
- Fostering Experimentation
- Teamwork and Collaboration
- Strategy & Vision
- Relationship Building
- Marketing Innovation
- Commercial or data competencies