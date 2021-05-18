Category Lead: Rewards at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Category Lead in Rewards

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

Purpose of the Role:

As marketers, we believe in a proactive, customer centric marketing team that is driven by a culture of innovation and integrity!

You will be the person who crafts the brand’s outward image and perception; you will develop and deploy a cross functional omnichannel strategy in a close collaboration with other teams.

Your responsibilities include, but not limited to:

Owns rewards brand plan aligned with rewards and business strategy in collaboration with the marketing team; drives cross country alignment and best policies

Designs clear value proposition for our customers; consumers and other key partners by an in-depth knowledge and understanding of their needs

Develop Innovation pipeline in line with the brand strategy and plans that is commercially viable for both The Unlimited

Leads and implements the segmentation, targeting, channel and marketing mix strategy, taking into consideration local market and customer needs

Deploys strategic cross functional and omnichannel communication, and brings digital brand strategy to life.

Proactively assesses our marketing activities and takes follow-up actions

What you’ll bring to the role:

Strategic approach in combination with operational experience turning strategy in to executional perfection in omnichannel environment

Analytical skills ensuring understanding of patient and customer insights; Market and product life cycle understanding

Marketing/Brand professional; skilled buyer for tactical services such as copywriting and creative media planning

Experience in plan development & execution; with focus on omnichannel communication

Can do attitude; great team mate, and a problem solver

Personal Attributes:

Educated to degree level

Brand Management experience, specifically in new product development

Entrepreneurial and curious, happy to work at a fast pace with an SME mindset.

Experience of working with or within a digital retail environment

Has a good understanding of digital marketing channels and is able to get brand cut through

A relationship builder who can influence cross functional teams in multiple markets to bring their vision to life

Commercially astute and able to see things from the perspective of The Unlimited using data

Key Competencies:

Leading Change

Fostering Experimentation

Teamwork and Collaboration

Strategy & Vision

Relationship Building

Marketing Innovation

Commercial or data competencies

