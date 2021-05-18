Centre Administrator at Headhunters

A much loved Non Profit Organisation in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Centre Administrator.

Skills required

  • Competent on Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint
  • Experience in administration (data entry, filing, letter writing)
  • Communication skills, telephone, face to face and written English
  • Proactive and conscientious working
  • Organisational skills

Job description

  • Day to day running of Centre (maintenance, cleaning, stationary, student lunch, adhoc requests)
  • Reception duties
  • Conferencing Venue Co-ordination, client liaison, quotes/invoices and payments
  • Administration of EFT, Petty cash and HR processes Authorised by Centre Manager
  • Training program administration support
  • Inventory and stock controls
  • Thank you letters
  • Supervision of Centre cleaner and gardener
  • Adhoc queries, requests and problem solving

