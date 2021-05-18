Centre Administrator at Headhunters

A much loved Non Profit Organisation in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Centre Administrator.
Skills required
- Competent on Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint
- Experience in administration (data entry, filing, letter writing)
- Communication skills, telephone, face to face and written English
- Proactive and conscientious working
- Organisational skills
Job description
- Day to day running of Centre (maintenance, cleaning, stationary, student lunch, adhoc requests)
- Reception duties
- Conferencing Venue Co-ordination, client liaison, quotes/invoices and payments
- Administration of EFT, Petty cash and HR processes Authorised by Centre Manager
- Training program administration support
- Inventory and stock controls
- Thank you letters
- Supervision of Centre cleaner and gardener
- Adhoc queries, requests and problem solving