Centre Administrator at Headhunters

A much loved Non Profit Organisation in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Centre Administrator.

Skills required

Competent on Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Experience in administration (data entry, filing, letter writing)

Communication skills, telephone, face to face and written English

Proactive and conscientious working

Organisational skills

Job description

Day to day running of Centre (maintenance, cleaning, stationary, student lunch, adhoc requests)

Reception duties

Conferencing Venue Co-ordination, client liaison, quotes/invoices and payments

Administration of EFT, Petty cash and HR processes Authorised by Centre Manager

Training program administration support

Inventory and stock controls

Thank you letters

Supervision of Centre cleaner and gardener

Adhoc queries, requests and problem solving

Learn more/Apply for this position