CISCO Network Support Engineer at EOH-NS

Senior Proactive Support Engineer

(NOC/Monitoring/CCNA/CISCO)

Type: Contract 12 months Contract (can be extended)

Work hours: 7 days a week – Shift – 8 hours working day (8am -5pm)

Rota for weekend work

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

Qualifications in Grade 12

Relevant IT Degree – Information Systems

N+ and A+

CCNA: Cisco Certified Network Associate – Routing and Switching

OR;

CCNP: Cisco Certified Network Professional – Routing and Switching

JNCIA (preferable)

Skills & Experience:

3 years of customer support and incident resolution within a Network service provider.

3 years’ experience in Troubleshooting firewalls, routers and switches.

3 years’ experience with configuring switches and routers

3 years Network Monitoring

3 years Monitoring of Traffic

Familiar with routing protocols e.g. RIP, BGP

Have the experience of dealing with the pressures that Corporate Customers bring

Key Technologies:

Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols

Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS

Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series

Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /

TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4

Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS

VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS

LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)

VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs

Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA

Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];

Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];

Duties & Responsibilities:

The key function of this role is to receive, manage and resolve Customer queries which are already logged with the Support Desk.

Perform monitoring of Customer networks and log necessary faults with 3rd party suppliers.

Ability to resolve issues by configuring switches and routers.

This requires the ability to quickly understand our Customers network, do in-depth analysis and ultimately resolve the issue which may require remotely logging on to the Customers device and performing the necessary changes.

Perform monitoring with subsequent escalation to support staff, however we require them to troubleshoot and resolve Customer queries too.

Personal Attributes:

Motivated Network Engineer

Organisational Skills

Enthusiastic

Team Player

Ability to work on your own

Desired Skills:

CCNA

CCNP

CISCO

Networking

LAN

WAN

Routing and Switching

Routing

Switching

VLans

Customer Service

Opening and Closing of Tickets

NOC

Monitoring

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Service Provider

Learn more/Apply for this position