Clinical Nurse Practitioner at SD Recruitment

Clinical Nurse Practitioner:

As a CNP you will be required to perform the following duties: Carryout medical tests in patients to diagnose their health condition

Interpret laboratory tests results of patients

Recommend treatment plan for patients based on diagnosis

Counsel individuals and patients on positive health practices

Recommend latest cost-effective nursing practices

Liaise with other team of experts to outline best treatment for patients

Carryout holistic evaluation of specialty population, making use of enhanced proven techniques and procedures to achieve better results

Evaluate performances of subordinate nurses in administering treatment to patients

Make efforts towards the improvement of patient care, healthcare policies and resources

Evaluate operational policies in the clinic and recommend a change of old and ineffective ones with evidence

Liaise with other experts in the designing and implementation of educational trainings and programs

Mentor other healthcare professionals in both formal and informal health practices

Requirements:

The skills, abilities, and knowledge required of the clinical nurse specialist include the following:

Good interpersonal skills

Good communication skills

Good organizational skills

Good planning skills

Good motivational skills

Good time management

Ability to work with other people

Ability to listen attentively

Being service oriented.

Desired Skills:

Nursing

Management

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Recruitment

1 to 2 years Nursing / Professional Care Giving

Desired Accreditations:

South African Nursing Council

