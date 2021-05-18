Clinical Nurse Practitioner at SD Recruitment

May 18, 2021

Clinical Nurse Practitioner:
As a CNP you will be required to perform the following duties: Carryout medical tests in patients to diagnose their health condition

  • Interpret laboratory tests results of patients
  • Recommend treatment plan for patients based on diagnosis
  • Counsel individuals and patients on positive health practices
  • Recommend latest cost-effective nursing practices
  • Liaise with other team of experts to outline best treatment for patients
  • Carryout holistic evaluation of specialty population, making use of enhanced proven techniques and procedures to achieve better results
  • Evaluate performances of subordinate nurses in administering treatment to patients
  • Make efforts towards the improvement of patient care, healthcare policies and resources
  • Evaluate operational policies in the clinic and recommend a change of old and ineffective ones with evidence
  • Liaise with other experts in the designing and implementation of educational trainings and programs
  • Mentor other healthcare professionals in both formal and informal health practices

Requirements:
The skills, abilities, and knowledge required of the clinical nurse specialist include the following:

  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Good organizational skills
  • Good planning skills
  • Good motivational skills
  • Good time management
  • Ability to work with other people
  • Ability to listen attentively
  • Being service oriented.

Desired Skills:

  • Nursing
  • Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Recruitment
  • 1 to 2 years Nursing / Professional Care Giving

Desired Accreditations:

  • South African Nursing Council

