Clinical Nurse Practitioner at SD Recruitment

Clinical Nurse Practitioner:
As a CNP you will be required to perform the following duties: Carryout medical tests in patients to diagnose their health condition
- Interpret laboratory tests results of patients
- Recommend treatment plan for patients based on diagnosis
- Counsel individuals and patients on positive health practices
- Recommend latest cost-effective nursing practices
- Liaise with other team of experts to outline best treatment for patients
- Carryout holistic evaluation of specialty population, making use of enhanced proven techniques and procedures to achieve better results
- Evaluate performances of subordinate nurses in administering treatment to patients
- Make efforts towards the improvement of patient care, healthcare policies and resources
- Evaluate operational policies in the clinic and recommend a change of old and ineffective ones with evidence
- Liaise with other experts in the designing and implementation of educational trainings and programs
- Mentor other healthcare professionals in both formal and informal health practices
Requirements:
The skills, abilities, and knowledge required of the clinical nurse specialist include the following:
- Good interpersonal skills
- Good communication skills
- Good organizational skills
- Good planning skills
- Good motivational skills
- Good time management
- Ability to work with other people
- Ability to listen attentively
- Being service oriented.
Desired Skills:
- Nursing
- Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Recruitment
- 1 to 2 years Nursing / Professional Care Giving
Desired Accreditations:
- South African Nursing Council