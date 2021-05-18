Cloud Specialist at Ntice Search

May 18, 2021

My client, a dynamic IT company, is looking for a Cloud Specialist to evaluate the cloud readiness of legacy systems and planning, overseeing the migration of on-prem workloads to cloud providers (GCP, Azure and AWS). This role is a 6-month fixed-term contract.Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Certifications in public cloud (level of architect)
  • 3 years of experience in cloud environments (GCP, Azure and AWS)
  • 2+ years of hands-on technical experience in cloud solution design and architecture
  • Experience in public cloud environment (GCP, Azure and AWS)
  • Knowledge of cloud cost models
  • Experience in migration of on-prem workloads to cloud
  • Familiarity with industry standards, guidelines, and regulatory compliance requirements related to information security and cloud computing such as GDPR, ISO 27001, Cloud Security Alliance, NIST 800-53, PCI DSS, etc
  • Problem solving skills to solve problems effectively and creatively while maintaining a high level of flexibility, professionalism and integrity
  • Have a passion for new emerging technology in the cloud space
  • Ability to influence technical discussions and decisions
  • Ability to perform research and document and communicate the findings of their research

Learn more/Apply for this position