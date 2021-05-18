CNC SETTER / OPERATOR at BAY ENGINEERING

The position for CNC Machine Setter / operator requires full function in the following areas:
- Must be able to program and set CNC machine (Milling/Turning) without assistance
- Measuring with bore-and-external micrometers as well as groove measurement
- First line quality control experience
Experience
- At least 5-year CNC Machine setting and programming experience
- Knowledge of ISO is an advantage
Qualifications
- Minimum grade 12 required
- a trade tested fitter / turner will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Interpersonal Skills
- reliable
- Good time management
- Ethical values
- Solution driven
- Innovative
- Available immediately
- Milling
- CNC operation
About The Employer:
Bay Engineering Pty Ltd was established in 1986 and is a precision engineering company based in Boksburg, Johannesburg. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified as well as a Level 2 BEE contributor. Bay Engineering is a highly skilled manufacturer of precision engineered components and fabricator of machined parts and welded assemblies.
NO TELEPHONIC CALLS OR APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED. ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS.
If you haven’t heard from us within 4 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Negotiable