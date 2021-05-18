CNC SETTER / OPERATOR at BAY ENGINEERING

The position for CNC Machine Setter / operator requires full function in the following areas:

Must be able to program and set CNC machine (Milling/Turning) without assistance

Measuring with bore-and-external micrometers as well as groove measurement

First line quality control experience

Experience

At least 5-year CNC Machine setting and programming experience

Knowledge of ISO is an advantage

Qualifications

Minimum grade 12 required

a trade tested fitter / turner will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Interpersonal Skills

reliable

Good time management

Ethical values

Solution driven

Innovative

Available immediately

Milling

CNC operation

About The Employer:

Bay Engineering Pty Ltd was established in 1986 and is a precision engineering company based in Boksburg, Johannesburg. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified as well as a Level 2 BEE contributor. Bay Engineering is a highly skilled manufacturer of precision engineered components and fabricator of machined parts and welded assemblies.

NO TELEPHONIC CALLS OR APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED. ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS.

If you haven’t heard from us within 4 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Negotiable

