Compliance Officer (Category II)

Our client in the Insurance Indsutry is looking for a Compliance Officer to join their organisation. Candidates must have completed their RE1, RE3 and RE5 qualification in order to be Category two compliant.

Minimum requirements (non-negotiable)

BCom Law

5 years+ relevant compliance experience coming from a Financial Advisory company

candidate must have worked with Financial Advisers

Category II Compliance Officer position. Reporting to the Head: Compliance – Distribution, you will overall be responsible for the implementation of relevant legislation regulations and to drive quality assurance and compliance (long- and short-term assurance, collective investments and stockbroking).

Responsibilities:

Maintain a compliance framework in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders

Identify potential compliance breaches and investigate compliance irregularities or areas of concern

Review, register and resolve complaints received from clients

Maintain the key individual / representative register

Ensure compliance records are up to date

Review and resolve Fit and Proper queries

Maintain the compliance procedures and manuals

Conduct and report on compliance audits at Adviser offices

Minimum requirements:

Relevant qualification such as B Com Law or equivalent

Must be a registered and FSCA Compliance Officer In the possession of all appropriate SAIFM Compliance certification

Knowledge of FICA, FAIS and relevant legislation, regulations and rules

5 years+ relevant knowledge, skills and corporate compliance experience

Relevant experience working with Financial Advisers / Financial Planners

Computer literate in MS Office

Desired Skills:

Compliance Officer

Bcom Law

FAIS

RE

Insurance

RE3

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Midrand

