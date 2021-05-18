Compounder at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Production meeting in the morning
- Receive production plan and formulations
- Conducts GMP audit, start up checks etc.
- Calibration of scales, PH meter etc
- Check raw material. QC released
- Start weighing all ingredients individually according to the formulation instructions
- Start mixing the product
- Adjust PH, viscosity to specification
- Follow procedures in doing all this work.
- Cleaning as we go
- Make sure the plant is clean
- Hand over
- Report any break downs or raw materials shortages before hand
- Worked with raw liquid ingredients
Requirements:
- Matric with Maths
- At least 1 Year relevant working experience as a compounder or a similar role in a relevant industry.
- Knowledge and understanding of pharmaceutical cGMP and Quality management systems a distinct advantage.
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Compounder for a company based in the Airport Industria area. The ideal candidate must a matric with pure maths and a minimum of a year experience in the Compounder industry – preferably in the cosmetics industry.