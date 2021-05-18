Compounder at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities:

Production meeting in the morning

Receive production plan and formulations

Conducts GMP audit, start up checks etc.

Calibration of scales, PH meter etc

Check raw material. QC released

Start weighing all ingredients individually according to the formulation instructions

Start mixing the product

Adjust PH, viscosity to specification

Follow procedures in doing all this work.

Cleaning as we go

Make sure the plant is clean

Hand over

Report any break downs or raw materials shortages before hand

Worked with raw liquid ingredients

Requirements:

Matric with Maths

At least 1 Year relevant working experience as a compounder or a similar role in a relevant industry.

Knowledge and understanding of pharmaceutical cGMP and Quality management systems a distinct advantage.

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Compounder for a company based in the Airport Industria area. The ideal candidate must a matric with pure maths and a minimum of a year experience in the Compounder industry – preferably in the cosmetics industry.

