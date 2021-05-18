Compounder at O’Brien Recruitment

May 18, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Production meeting in the morning
  • Receive production plan and formulations
  • Conducts GMP audit, start up checks etc.
  • Calibration of scales, PH meter etc
  • Check raw material. QC released
  • Start weighing all ingredients individually according to the formulation instructions
  • Start mixing the product
  • Adjust PH, viscosity to specification
  • Follow procedures in doing all this work.
  • Cleaning as we go
  • Make sure the plant is clean
  • Hand over
  • Report any break downs or raw materials shortages before hand
  • Worked with raw liquid ingredients

Requirements:

  • Matric with Maths
  • At least 1 Year relevant working experience as a compounder or a similar role in a relevant industry.
  • Knowledge and understanding of pharmaceutical cGMP and Quality management systems a distinct advantage.

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Compounder for a company based in the Airport Industria area. The ideal candidate must a matric with pure maths and a minimum of a year experience in the Compounder industry – preferably in the cosmetics industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position