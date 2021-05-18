Cost Accountant

DUR001287 COST ACCOUNTANT (KZN)

Purpose of the Job:

To manage and maintain cost accounting functions of a large, well-established food processing business, with regards to BOMS and product costing.

Required Qualifications

B Com Accounting Essential CIMA / Masters Advantageous

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Must have 5 years working experience Knowledge and experience in manufacturing industry. Accurate scenario planning skills Experience in BOM audits Experience in production overhead calculation Ability to implementing and reviewing processes Experience working with BOM variance and margin analysis Calculating and allocating of production overheads Analysing of production cost and recommending changes Analysing inventory valuations

Behavioural Competencies:

Strong analytical and numerical skills Strong organisational skills Time Management skills Commercial exposure Process driven mind set Resourceful

If you meet the above criteria, please sent your CV [Email Address Removed]

IMPORTANT: If you do not hear from us within two weeks after submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessful

