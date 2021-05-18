DUR001287 COST ACCOUNTANT (KZN)
Purpose of the Job:
To manage and maintain cost accounting functions of a large, well-established food processing business, with regards to BOMS and product costing.
Required Qualifications
- B Com Accounting Essential
- CIMA / Masters Advantageous
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Must have 5 years working experience
- Knowledge and experience in manufacturing industry.
- Accurate scenario planning skills
- Experience in BOM audits
- Experience in production overhead calculation
- Ability to implementing and reviewing processes
- Experience working with BOM variance and margin analysis
- Calculating and allocating of production overheads
- Analysing of production cost and recommending changes
- Analysing inventory valuations
Behavioural Competencies:
- Strong analytical and numerical skills
- Strong organisational skills
- Time Management skills
- Commercial exposure
- Process driven mind set
- Resourceful
If you meet the above criteria, please sent your CV [Email Address Removed]
IMPORTANT: If you do not hear from us within two weeks after submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessful