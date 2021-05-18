Executive Human Resources Management (5 Years Fixe

Executive Human Resources Management (5 Years Fixed Term Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Develop and monitor the implementation of the human capital strategies (aligned to the Corporate Strategy) and guide the provision of integrated human capital management services;

Lead and monitor the implementation of integrated human capital management solutions to ensure that company has appropriate human capital management interventions;

Guide and monitor the implementation and provision of employee wellness services to assist employees with wellness needs;

Guide and monitor and manage the implementation of sound employee relations;

Guide and monitor the provision of Organisational Development (OD) solutions to ensure that company has appropriate organisational structures, competencies, business processes and utilises the best fit change management methodologies and tools

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum: Degree in Human Resources or related business degree with focus on HCM or equivalent. Relevant Post Graduate degree will be an advantage.

Experience:8+ professional human capital management experience, ideally with exposure in both private and public sector.

5+ experience at Senior Management level

5+ years working experience at an executive management level

The job incumbent will be required to engage widely with stakeholders and should have/be:

A strategic thinker with sound human capital technical skills, analytical ability, good judgement and strong operational focus;

A driven, motivated and forward-thinking, creative individual with high ethical standards and professionalism;

Experienced in implementing organisational transformational programmes;

Ability to advise, align and coach an executive team;

Ability to build and maintain trust with all levels of staff;

Ability to operate in a highly pressurized and dynamic environment; and

Ability to interact at the Board level.

