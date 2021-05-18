Finance Manager CA SA

May 18, 2021

FINANCE MANAGER: COST CENTRES & GROUP CONSOLIDATION

  • Manage the Financial Accounting functions and systems.
  • Prepare monthly management reports.
  • Prepare Annual Financial Statements for Holding company and Group consolidations.
  • Consolidating monthly management information and compiling submissions to management, Audit Committee, and the Board.
  • Preparation of Holding company and consolidating annual budgets; and
  • Assessing/providing reasonable estimate of annual financial performance on a regular basis.
  • Manage Treasury and Shareholder reporting
  • Manage office administration and account payments.
  • Manage Human Resources.
  • Manage Projects and grant funding.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

  • Qualified CA (SA).

  • Eight (8) years’ experience in a Financial Management role.

  • Knowledge of computerised accounting packages and spreadsheet application.

Desired Skills:

  • VAT legislation
  • PFMA
  • Treasury regulations
  • IFRS
  • MS Office Suite
  • Case Ware
  • ERP systems

