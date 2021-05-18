Finance Manager CA SA

FINANCE MANAGER: COST CENTRES & GROUP CONSOLIDATION
- Manage the Financial Accounting functions and systems.
- Prepare monthly management reports.
- Prepare Annual Financial Statements for Holding company and Group consolidations.
- Consolidating monthly management information and compiling submissions to management, Audit Committee, and the Board.
- Preparation of Holding company and consolidating annual budgets; and
- Assessing/providing reasonable estimate of annual financial performance on a regular basis.
- Manage Treasury and Shareholder reporting
- Manage office administration and account payments.
- Manage Human Resources.
- Manage Projects and grant funding.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS:
-
Qualified CA (SA).
-
Eight (8) years’ experience in a Financial Management role.
- Knowledge of computerised accounting packages and spreadsheet application.
Desired Skills:
- VAT legislation
- PFMA
- Treasury regulations
- IFRS
- MS Office Suite
- Case Ware
- ERP systems