Financial Manager

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION :

Effective management of staff

Monthly financial accounting, management reporting and balance sheet reconciliations

Management of the cash, bank and accounts payable functions

Maintaining of Internal Control Standards

Annual audit and financial statements

Asset control and fixed asset accounting

Preparation and review of taxation and tax compliance (incl. income tax, vat and gambling tax)

Compiling and maintaining of departmental budgetMonthly reporting to Group Financial Manager- Compiling reports and financial packs for submission to the Board of Directors

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

3-year BComm Accounting / 4-year post Graduate Diploma

3 – 5 years’ experience (of which 2 years includes staff management)

Knowledge of SA tax

Knowledge of gambling tax would be beneficial

Excellent report writing skills and proficiency in MS Word, MS Excel, an accounting package (preferably Great Plains) and a fixed asset package

Display effective leadership skillsAbility to work effectively to meet tightly scheduled deadlines

Willing to work overtime (when required)

Must be a SA Citizen

Over and above that which was in the job specification, below please find specific elements which I am after in a potential candidate. They don’t necessarily have to have all the components but exposure in one form or another is fine and should have a willingness to expand their knowledge in these aspects, specifically the technical literacy aspects.

Computer Literacy

MS Excel – Expert Level

MS Word

PowerPoint

MS Outlook

Internet

Microsoft Dynamics GP

Microsoft Power BI and/or Qlik Sense (Any business intelligence tool with SQL backend)

Overriding consideration is that we require someone who understands data flows and the ability to build, collate and present information useful to decision making. The person does not have to have technical IT knowledge but should have a grasp of how to pool information from various sources and conceptualise the reporting requirement needs of a business. If the person is passionate about digital and data analytics in as far as it relates to financial reporting then that would be our preference.

Desired Skills:

Financial Accounting

Qualified Accountancy

Financial Reporting Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– My client, a leading company in the Gaming Industry, operating accross 4 provinces in the LPM (Limited Payout Machines) market, seeks to employ a Cape Town based Financial Manager.

– The ideal candidate will be a self driven and focussed individual, with at least 3 years’ relevant experience in a managerial position. This position reports to the General Manager

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cost to company salary package including medical aid and provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position