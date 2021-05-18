RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION :
- Effective management of staff
- Monthly financial accounting, management reporting and balance sheet reconciliations
- Management of the cash, bank and accounts payable functions
- Maintaining of Internal Control Standards
- Annual audit and financial statements
- Asset control and fixed asset accounting
- Preparation and review of taxation and tax compliance (incl. income tax, vat and gambling tax)
- Compiling and maintaining of departmental budgetMonthly reporting to Group Financial Manager- Compiling reports and financial packs for submission to the Board of Directors
QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED
- 3-year BComm Accounting / 4-year post Graduate Diploma
- 3 – 5 years’ experience (of which 2 years includes staff management)
- Knowledge of SA tax
- Knowledge of gambling tax would be beneficial
- Excellent report writing skills and proficiency in MS Word, MS Excel, an accounting package (preferably Great Plains) and a fixed asset package
- Display effective leadership skillsAbility to work effectively to meet tightly scheduled deadlines
- Willing to work overtime (when required)
- Must be a SA Citizen
Over and above that which was in the job specification, below please find specific elements which I am after in a potential candidate. They don’t necessarily have to have all the components but exposure in one form or another is fine and should have a willingness to expand their knowledge in these aspects, specifically the technical literacy aspects.
Computer Literacy
MS Excel – Expert Level
MS Word
PowerPoint
MS Outlook
Internet
Microsoft Dynamics GP
Microsoft Power BI and/or Qlik Sense (Any business intelligence tool with SQL backend)
Overriding consideration is that we require someone who understands data flows and the ability to build, collate and present information useful to decision making. The person does not have to have technical IT knowledge but should have a grasp of how to pool information from various sources and conceptualise the reporting requirement needs of a business. If the person is passionate about digital and data analytics in as far as it relates to financial reporting then that would be our preference.
Desired Skills:
- Financial Accounting
- Qualified Accountancy
- Financial Reporting Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– My client, a leading company in the Gaming Industry, operating accross 4 provinces in the LPM (Limited Payout Machines) market, seeks to employ a Cape Town based Financial Manager.
– The ideal candidate will be a self driven and focussed individual, with at least 3 years’ relevant experience in a managerial position. This position reports to the General Manager
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Cost to company salary package including medical aid and provident fund