First Line Support Technician

THIS POSITION IS FOR A 3/4 MONTH CONTRACT ONLY!

The main purpose of the job:

The First Line Support Technician uses knowledge and expertise in Technology to ensure that incidents, requests, events, and alerts (also referred to as tickets) from various polling and management tools are logged, classified, managed and where possible, resolved via remote troubleshooting and support, with the objective of restoring failed services as quickly as possible.

The First Line Technician is responsible for contributing to the client’s achieving the contracted Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), through seamless management of the various tools and customer environments to improve the total customer experience.

First Line Support is provided 24/7/365 to our customers and therefore requires shift work.

Key responsibilities:

– The primary responsibility of the First Line Technician is to ensure an optimized First Line resolution rate, through analyzing the reported fault and completing detailed diagnostics to resolve the problem via remote troubleshooting and support through approved remote support applications.

Should the problem not be resolved, the First Line Support Technician must ensure that the ticket is updated with the full diagnosis of what was investigated in the IT Service Management System and correctly and efficiently re-assign the ticket to the correct resolver group.

When re-assigning a ticket to another resolver group, the First Line Support Technician must communicate telephonically, or via an acceptable electronic communication mechanism with the re-assigned party.

The First Line Support Technician has the additional responsibility to capture customer tickets from varied inbound sources into the IT Service Management System and ensure the customer is issued with a reference number for every ticket logged.

The First Line Support Technician needs to ensure accurate customer information, and Ticket details are captured into the IT Service Management system and clearly highlights the impact to the customer, through:

o Ticket categorization,

o Ticket classification, and

o Service Level selection.

o Ticket categorization, o Ticket classification, and o Service Level selection. The Time To Respond (TTR) for all tickets need to adhere to the contracted parameters per customer and align to the contractual Response obligations.

The First Line Support Technician is the first level of contact for customers

and must therefore be customer-focused and strive to return the customer to a working state as quickly as possible, taking into consideration the TimeTo Resolve (TTR) for all tickets, which need to adhere to the contracted parameters per customer, and align to the contractual Resolve obligations.

and must therefore be customer-focused and strive to return the customer to a working state as quickly as possible, taking into consideration the TimeTo Resolve (TTR) for all tickets, which need to adhere to the contracted parameters per customer, and align to the contractual Resolve obligations. A key responsibility of the role is to ensure that approved business practices and Standard Operating Procedures are adhered to and the appropriate technical resolution is applied to resolve the ticket.

The First Line Support Technician must always understand the sensitive nature of the client’s support offering and ensure that all tasks and actions are done so with honesty, integrity, and professionalism.

The First Line Support Technicians are required to document in detail the actions and resolution, in the IT Service Management System, to contribute to and enhance the client’s Knowledge Base.

Knowledge:

Competencies

Teamwork

Responsibility

Attention to detail

Must be honest and trustworthy

Must be able to work on their own

Confidence

Strong time management skills and the ability to work under pressure

Must show an analytical approach toward tasks

Excellent communication skills at all levels – verbal and written in English

Excellent data capture and typing skills

Ability to effectively handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment

Must have the ability to drive results.

Must be customer-centric

Must be able to communicate well with various levels of people

Qualification & Experience

Matric

A+

N+

Security+

Other technical qualifications

Microsoft Office (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint)

ITIL Foundation (Trained and Experience)

3 years previous Service Desk experience

2 years previous technology experience

Experience in remote support

1-year Remedy/SNOW or relevant ITSM experience

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Security+

ITIL

ITSM

SNOW

Service Desk

TTR

Shift

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position