FMCG INTERNAL AUDITOR

Senior Internal Auditor required with extensive experience within the FMCG sector.

Required Skills and Salary is NON-Negotiable

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Must be CIA Qualified / OR currently studying (See below at Qualifications)

Used to working in a high pressured, high performance environment.

Experience in a FMCG or warehousing/distribution environment where stock was managed.

Strong Supervisory skills.

Sound IT Skills & Must have experience on TeamMate.

Develop & Create Audit Procedures.

Willing to work after-hours and on some weekends when required with Stock-take Audits.

Must be willing to work overtime (Overtime – unpaid).

Willing to work onsite at Client for Audits.

Willing to travel. High percentage of travel involved.

Qualifications:

B. Degree (Internal Audit) or Equivalent

OR

Studying towards CIA (Final Stages). Certified Internal Auditor or substantial progress. toward Certification. Timelines will be set in the employment contract to complete this if not already a [URL Removed]

Minimum 4 years Internal Audit experience with majority in a FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods) / (CPG) Consumer Packaged Goods, environment.

Supervision of Internal Audit Teams. This is important!

Sound IT skills & experience on TeamMate

Travelling:

High percentage of travel involved. This is crucial.

We have a number of sites away from JHB that require travel.

This will entail being away from JHB for two weeks with one week in the office.

We generally return on the weekends.

However there are also stock-take audit work which as part of this function will be required to work after hours and on some weekends.

Travelling forms a big part of this role.

Travel on projects two weeks away and one week in the office. Travel back on weekends.

Road travel to near cities which will be done on a Sunday with time off in the week, on a Friday.

The candidate must be prepared to travel vastly.

Responsibilities:

Performing Management Ad-hoc requests and preparation of report

Conducting of Stock-Take audits and preparing Stock-Take Audit Reports within half-day deadline for review by Internal Audit Manager.

Conducting of preliminary forensics investigations and preparation of report.

Conducting of internal audit projects (main function of job)

Accountable for all audit projects assigned.

Supervision and management of internal auditors and junior internal auditors on audit projects. This is key to being successful in the role.

On the job coaching to internal auditors and trainees and graduates – all projects.

Review of junior internal auditors and internal auditors working papers and findings raised for factual accuracy and that all working papers/findings are supported and cross-reference to evidence.

Compilation of allocation schedules and allocation of audit work to team.

Monitoring of members to ensure deadlines are adhered

Quality of own work on TeamMate audit projects. This role is not only Supervisory, but audit work on the projects will be assigned.

Excellent understanding of process within an FMCG environment. This is key to being successful in the role.

Daily and weekly status updates to Internal Audit Manager.

Generate audit findings by deadlines for review by Internal Audit Manager.

Review of junior staff findings.

Drafting the Executive Summary and Introduction sections of the audit report.

Responsible for the integrity of reporting/information on TeamMate Project relating to areas of work.

Finalisation of TeamMate project and ensuring all procedures have been completed and reviewed.

Ensure all information and evidence is filed, updated and readily available as required.

Performance feedback to staff.

Liaison with client and management on site and during the audit.

Close-out meetings with branch management, where required.

Conducting of Ad-hoc audits.

Official will conduct him or herself in line with the IIA Code of Ethics including the “Rule of Conduct for Internal Auditors”.

Admin:

Ensure all Ad-hoc administrative tasks as assigned by Internal Audit Manager or Internal Audit Executive are executed.

Assist where needed.

Personal Attributes

Good leadership skills with the ability to motivate and guide the Internal Audit team.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

High levels of skills in MS Excel.

Deadline driven.

High energy levels.

Ability to add value to Internal Audit Reports.

Ability to apply common sense to all tasks.

Ability to analyse, interpret and integrate different sources of information.

Ability to problem solve.

