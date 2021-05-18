FMCG INTERNAL AUDITOR

May 18, 2021

Senior Internal Auditor required with extensive experience within the FMCG sector.

Required Skills and Salary is NON-Negotiable

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Must be CIA Qualified / OR currently studying (See below at Qualifications)
  • Used to working in a high pressured, high performance environment.
  • Experience in a FMCG or warehousing/distribution environment where stock was managed.
  • Strong Supervisory skills.
  • Sound IT Skills & Must have experience on TeamMate.
  • Develop & Create Audit Procedures.
  • Willing to work after-hours and on some weekends when required with Stock-take Audits.
  • Must be willing to work overtime (Overtime – unpaid).
  • Willing to work onsite at Client for Audits.
  • Willing to travel. High percentage of travel involved.

Qualifications:

  • B. Degree (Internal Audit) or Equivalent
  • OR
  • Studying towards CIA (Final Stages). Certified Internal Auditor or substantial progress. toward Certification. Timelines will be set in the employment contract to complete this if not already a [URL Removed]
  • Minimum 4 years Internal Audit experience with majority in a FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods) / (CPG) Consumer Packaged Goods, environment.
  • Supervision of Internal Audit Teams. This is important!
  • Sound IT skills & experience on TeamMate

Travelling:

  • High percentage of travel involved. This is crucial.
  • We have a number of sites away from JHB that require travel.
  • This will entail being away from JHB for two weeks with one week in the office.
  • We generally return on the weekends.
  • However there are also stock-take audit work which as part of this function will be required to work after hours and on some weekends.
  • Travelling forms a big part of this role.
  • Travel on projects two weeks away and one week in the office. Travel back on weekends.
  • Road travel to near cities which will be done on a Sunday with time off in the week, on a Friday.
  • The candidate must be prepared to travel vastly.

Responsibilities:

  • Performing Management Ad-hoc requests and preparation of report
  • Conducting of Stock-Take audits and preparing Stock-Take Audit Reports within half-day deadline for review by Internal Audit Manager.
  • Conducting of preliminary forensics investigations and preparation of report.
  • Conducting of internal audit projects (main function of job)
  • Accountable for all audit projects assigned.
  • Supervision and management of internal auditors and junior internal auditors on audit projects. This is key to being successful in the role.
  • On the job coaching to internal auditors and trainees and graduates – all projects.
  • Review of junior internal auditors and internal auditors working papers and findings raised for factual accuracy and that all working papers/findings are supported and cross-reference to evidence.
  • Compilation of allocation schedules and allocation of audit work to team.
  • Monitoring of members to ensure deadlines are adhered
  • Quality of own work on TeamMate audit projects. This role is not only Supervisory, but audit work on the projects will be assigned.
  • Excellent understanding of process within an FMCG environment. This is key to being successful in the role.
  • Daily and weekly status updates to Internal Audit Manager.
  • Generate audit findings by deadlines for review by Internal Audit Manager.
  • Review of junior staff findings.
  • Drafting the Executive Summary and Introduction sections of the audit report.
  • Responsible for the integrity of reporting/information on TeamMate Project relating to areas of work.
  • Finalisation of TeamMate project and ensuring all procedures have been completed and reviewed.
  • Ensure all information and evidence is filed, updated and readily available as required.
  • Performance feedback to staff.
  • Liaison with client and management on site and during the audit.
  • Close-out meetings with branch management, where required.
  • Conducting of Ad-hoc audits.
  • Official will conduct him or herself in line with the IIA Code of Ethics including the “Rule of Conduct for Internal Auditors”.

Admin:

  • Ensure all Ad-hoc administrative tasks as assigned by Internal Audit Manager or Internal Audit Executive are executed.
  • Assist where needed.

Personal Attributes

  • Good leadership skills with the ability to motivate and guide the Internal Audit team.
  • Accuracy and attention to detail.
  • High levels of skills in MS Excel.
  • Deadline driven.
  • High energy levels.
  • Ability to add value to Internal Audit Reports.
  • Ability to apply common sense to all tasks.
  • Ability to analyse, interpret and integrate different sources of information.
  • Ability to problem solve.

Desired Skills:

  • Internal Auditing
  • Internal Audit
  • FMCG
  • Stocktake
  • TeamMate
  • Supervision of Junior Internal Auditors
  • Forensic Investigations
  • Stock-Take Audits

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Internal Auditing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Food and Beverage

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid (Discovery) & Provident Fund (Compulsory) Part of CTC

