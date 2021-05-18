Food Services Representative at Headhunters

Our client in the FMCG industry is currently looking to employ a Food Services Representative. The position will be based in Port Elizabeth.

Key Performance Areas:

Develop new and existing business by focusing on customer channels to drive sales of entire product basket.

Ensure that all effort has been made to sell all relevant company products in the focused channels, achievement of defined sales targets within these channels.

Work with the Area Sales Manager to develop customer base products within the focused channels with focused goals.

The focus will be on all major end users which include restaurants, lodges, forecourts, hotels, hospitals and canteens.

Knowledge and Skills:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in FMCG industry, preferably Food and Food Service and End User.

One year experience in Sales and Account acquisition.

A degree or diploma in sales and marketing would be advantageous, have sound computer knowledge with IT proficiency to interpret data and formulate sales targets and generate reports.

Ability to develop new business, be target driven, must be willing to do cold calling and have strong negotiation skills.

Must be in possession of a South African driver’s license older than 2 years, be a self-starter, pro-active and motivated with ambition.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

