Food Services Representative at Headhunters

Our client in the FMCG industry is currently looking to employ a Food Services Representative. The position will be based in Port Elizabeth.
Key Performance Areas:
- Develop new and existing business by focusing on customer channels to drive sales of entire product basket.
- Ensure that all effort has been made to sell all relevant company products in the focused channels, achievement of defined sales targets within these channels.
- Work with the Area Sales Manager to develop customer base products within the focused channels with focused goals.
- The focus will be on all major end users which include restaurants, lodges, forecourts, hotels, hospitals and canteens.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in FMCG industry, preferably Food and Food Service and End User.
- One year experience in Sales and Account acquisition.
- A degree or diploma in sales and marketing would be advantageous, have sound computer knowledge with IT proficiency to interpret data and formulate sales targets and generate reports.
- Ability to develop new business, be target driven, must be willing to do cold calling and have strong negotiation skills.
- Must be in possession of a South African driver’s license older than 2 years, be a self-starter, pro-active and motivated with ambition.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.