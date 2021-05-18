Global IT Support Engineer – Cape Town

If you are energised by IT and being able to offer superior customer service, able to keep calm and cool and work independently ? Then read on

Qualifications required

Ideally MCSE 2012 and CCNA certified

Working knowledge of ITIL methodology

Technical Skills

Windows Operating Systems; AD; basic knowledge of firewalls; general security issues; email troubleshooting; antivirus; backup software; office applications and printing

Office 365

Azure cloud capabilities related to desktop computing

Mimecast

Installation and building of workstations/servers

Installation of print/scan devices

Capabilities required:

Troubleshooting

ITIL processes

Desktop Support

Networking

Mac Support

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Through rotation the two engineers will offer 24 hour support 7 days a week. This involves 9 hour shifts, day and night shifts are rotated every month and on all weekend support once every 2 months.

Provide telephonic IT support to internal clients and team members based both locally and globally

Monitoring of the inbound ticket queue and allocating to appropriate resources within the team

Monitoring of the network management monitoring platform for any alets/events triggered

Responding appropriately and dealing with incidents; service requests; queries and complaints in an effective manner (i.e. punctual; polite and with empathy)

Liaise with the wider technology teams to coordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

Liaise with 3rd party vendors that supply services .

Please note that only applicants who meet the technical requirements will be contacted. Good luck!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Night Shift allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position