Global IT Support Engineer – Cape Town

May 18, 2021

If you are energised by IT and being able to offer superior customer service, able to keep calm and cool and work independently ? Then read on

Qualifications required

  • Ideally MCSE 2012 and CCNA certified
  • Working knowledge of ITIL methodology

Technical Skills
Windows Operating Systems; AD; basic knowledge of firewalls; general security issues; email troubleshooting; antivirus; backup software; office applications and printing
Office 365

  • Azure cloud capabilities related to desktop computing
  • Mimecast
  • Installation and building of workstations/servers
  • Installation of print/scan devices

Capabilities required:

  • Troubleshooting
  • ITIL processes
  • Desktop Support
  • Networking
  • Mac Support

Main Duties and Responsibilities
Through rotation the two engineers will offer 24 hour support 7 days a week. This involves 9 hour shifts, day and night shifts are rotated every month and on all weekend support once every 2 months.

  • Provide telephonic IT support to internal clients and team members based both locally and globally
  • Monitoring of the inbound ticket queue and allocating to appropriate resources within the team
  • Monitoring of the network management monitoring platform for any alets/events triggered
  • Responding appropriately and dealing with incidents; service requests; queries and complaints in an effective manner (i.e. punctual; polite and with empathy)
  • Liaise with the wider technology teams to coordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
  • Liaise with 3rd party vendors that supply services .

Please note that only applicants who meet the technical requirements will be contacted. Good luck!

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Night Shift allowance

