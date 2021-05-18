Global IT Support Engineer – Cape Town

If you are energised by IT and being able to offer superior customer service, able to keep calm and cool and work independently ? Then read on
Qualifications required
- Ideally MCSE 2012 and CCNA certified
- Working knowledge of ITIL methodology
Technical Skills
Windows Operating Systems; AD; basic knowledge of firewalls; general security issues; email troubleshooting; antivirus; backup software; office applications and printing
Office 365
- Azure cloud capabilities related to desktop computing
- Mimecast
- Installation and building of workstations/servers
- Installation of print/scan devices
Capabilities required:
- Troubleshooting
- ITIL processes
- Desktop Support
- Networking
- Mac Support
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Through rotation the two engineers will offer 24 hour support 7 days a week. This involves 9 hour shifts, day and night shifts are rotated every month and on all weekend support once every 2 months.
- Provide telephonic IT support to internal clients and team members based both locally and globally
- Monitoring of the inbound ticket queue and allocating to appropriate resources within the team
- Monitoring of the network management monitoring platform for any alets/events triggered
- Responding appropriately and dealing with incidents; service requests; queries and complaints in an effective manner (i.e. punctual; polite and with empathy)
- Liaise with the wider technology teams to coordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
- Liaise with 3rd party vendors that supply services .
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Night Shift allowance