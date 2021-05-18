Half day Admin (Durban)

Half-day position available with employee working from home:

Real Estate commission breakdowns, Issuing of Invoices

Candidate must have an eye for accuracy in numbers and spelling

Excellent/Very Good knowledge/experience of Excel an absolute must + good Outlook and Word skills

Good listening skills

Good access to the internet (for “Home Office”)

Successful applicant will initially be trained in Waterfall and then operate from home.

Laptop will be provided as well as access to all the required cloud service providers.

Half day hours will be discussed with successful applicant: most likely 8 to 12 Monday to Friday.

No Benefits. Cell phone allowance can be discussed if job demands outgoing calls.

An Independent Contract Agreement will be discussed

Desired Skills:

Excel

Excel formula

Data Capture

Word

Outlook

Invoicing

Admin

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Admin Clerk

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Real Estate business that empowers Estate Agents. Virtual office

Employer & Job Benefits:

Laptop

Learn more/Apply for this position