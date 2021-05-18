Human Resources Administrator at Woolworths Supply Chain

Main Purpose

To provide excellent people customer service to all employees in the business through process compliance.

Key Responsibilities

Process leave on People Soft and follow-up on entries in comparison to daily registers

Raise leave to be forfeited with employees in time

Provide information to Line Managers from People Soft related to leave trends (Sick / Annual)

Give guidance to Line in terms of policies and assist staff in resolving leave/absence related queries

Capture FTE for the Distribution Centre (Foods, Transport and Equipment) for compilation of the Flash Report

Capture hours worked from weekly registers for permanent staff and labour brokers

Liaise with line managers and labour broker managers on site in connection with discrepancies on registers

Reconcile spreadsheets to registers

Ensure filing is maintained and all files are filed accurately in filing system for Payroll, Leave and Scheduling

Collate and submit signed payroll information and documentation timeously for payroll run

Check payroll master register for permanent staff in comparison to schedule submitted to ensure accurate capturing of hours for final payroll run

Assist with resolving payroll queries

Maintain HR notice boards

Co-ordinate staff miscellaneous events (deaths, births)

Arrange for business specific (Distribution Centre) inductions/orientations to take place (added as per Job Profile)

Administration and assistance of general staff queries e.g. Retirement Fund Loans, Garnishees, Study Assistance, queries on benefits and policies

Capture input for monthly reports (e.g. Employee Relations)

Plan and manage workload effectively and meet deadlines as agreed by the business and with the Line Manager.

Be an effective team player in order to deliver high quality standards and focus on attention to detail.

Maintain high level of confidentiality and integrity.

Assist with talent administration as and when required

Adherence to company policies, procedures and legislation (e.g. OHASA and SHE programme) in line with corporate governance.

Ensure a clean and safe environment by applying housekeeping principles

Act in accordance with the Woolworths ValuesTechnical Competencies

KEY COMPETENCIES

Technical Competencies

Sound understanding of HR Admin policies & benefits

Good problem solving skills

Sound planning and organising skills

Demonstrates an understanding of the impact of own role on service delivery to internal and external customers

Behavioural Skills

Assertiveness, high energy and a positive approach

Ability to work independently with sound decision-making ability within agreed levels of authority

Ability to adapt quickly to change

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels, both verbal and written

Ability to use own initiative and be proactive

Efficient, accurate with attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure whilst maintaining attention to detail.

Able to work flexible hours in line with the business requirements.

Finance and or Business

Demonstrates the ability to analyse and interpret written and numerical documentation.

Demonstrates a thorough understanding of the business measures and targets relating to own role

People

Demonstrates the ability to identify operational obstacles and opportunities and refer to DC management

Continues to strive for a goal even in the face of adversity

Customer Service mind-set

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS

What theoretical knowledge (e.g. degree / diploma) does the job require?

Literate (in English) and numerate to Grade 12 or Business Matric.

Knowledge of relevant computer packages and ability to capture information and produce reports on these packages.

Peoplesoft knowledge will be advantageous

What experience (e.g. previous exposure) does the job require?

Any HR related experience

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a HR administrative role

Minimum of 1 year experience in Payroll/Leave/Time and Attendance administration

Deliverables are not limited to the accountabilities specified in the job profile. These key accountabilities highlight the focus areas of the job. Specific and/or additional deliverables can be requested by management. The key responsibilities and accountabilities may change from time to time in response to changes in business strategy, operational requirements and shift rotation.

