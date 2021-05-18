Human Resources Manager

EE Position Seeking for a new challenge! A Financial Services company based in La Lucia is seeking to employ a Human Resource Manager to join their dynamic team. Responsibilities includes talent acquisition, employee relations, organisational development, HR Governance, managing budget, peope and stakeholder management. The successful candidate must have matric, a Bachelor Degree in Commerce / Arts in lndustrial Organisational Development / Pyschology /HR and or equivalent. A post grad qualification would be be an advantage. If you are an analytical critical thinker,people focused, good communicator, computer literate on MS Office Suite Skills (Intermediate to Advance),7 – 8 years HR Management experience as a HR Generalist then apply now!

talentCRU

