Hybrid Energy Analyst

Are you from the renewable energy industry and have a love for numbers?

Is this you?

You are not new to the renewable energy sector here in South Africa. You would like to have a position in which you get involved in the full project life cycle. You are looking for a role where your analytical mind can positively impact the greater vision for a sustainable future through analysis.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Your experience prospecting and calculating possible energy yield analyses (including hybrid systems, the combination of different renewable energy technologies such as Solar PV / Wind / Battery Storage) and reports will continue to develop at this employer not to mention fulfilling data monitoring campaigns and visual impact study requirements. Designing to optimize renewable energy facility layouts is also expected and you enjoy showing off how efficient solar, wind or storage facilities can be.

Bid preparations aren’t new to you, you have worked alongside teams, optimizing, analysing and interrogating information and prices, ensuring full compliance of technical submissions that are made. From your past experience you will make use of your knowledge in economic analyses and assisting in the monitoring of operational facilities.

Apart from adding to the global ‘green foot print’ you will be supporting this organisations project development team in various ways. How can you do this? By installing data equipment, conducting technical examinations and/or transversal tasks. Naturally contract management follows and the procurement connected to this is also nothing new to you, you love building and managing suppliers, contractors and whomever else crosses your path!

Where you’ll be doing it

If you are looking for an international organisation but with a close knit, team environment that values your creativity and idea generating moments… this is it. You will not be a number to your employer but keep in mind that this also means, no hiding in the ‘crowd’. You are encouraged to reach your potential and support is always available.

What you’ll need

A tertiary engineering or science qualification is required and non-negotiable. 2 or more years specifically within the renewable energy industry analysing, problem solving and applying your technical engineering or scientific knowledge will have you being considered for this position. Exposure with hybrid systems combining renewable energy technologies will be your advantage i.e. Solar PV / Wind Energy / Battery Storage etc. Your problem solving and critical thinking skills are well practiced and applied in your current position. Experience on software’s such as Windpro, Autocad, PVSyst, Global Mapper, Helios etc. will be an advantage. Lastly, the willingness and ability to travel within South Africa and possibly internationally when required is needed.

What’s in it for you

You will join an international RE organization developing, financing, building and operating renewable energy facilities. Why is this good? Your training and development come from the most knowledgeable in Europe, you experience the full cycle of renewable energy projects and the exposure to different renewable energy technologies is higher than many other companies can provide.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Monique on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

