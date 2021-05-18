ICT Process Engineer at Avbob Mutual Society

The above-mentioned position is within the ICT Application Development Department.
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
- Develop, configure and optimise industrial processes from inception through to start
up and completion.
- Assess current processes, take measurements and interpret data.
- Develop best practices, routines and innovative solutions to improve production
rates and quality of output.
- Perform process simulations.
- Perform risk assessments.
- Provide process documentation of operating systems.
- Oversee operations and maintenance of facility processes.
- Determine the organisation and setup of operations.
- Create and develop new procedures and processes.
- Collect data for analysis to uncover areas for improvements and innovation.
- Analyse, evaluate, and test new and existing processes.
- Oversee implementation of new processes and procedures.
- Examine existing processes and suggest improvements.
- Investigate and troubleshoot any problems that arise with processes, procedures,
and operations.
- Write reports to document all process changes.
- Clearly communicate ideas and findings to management and colleagues.
- Assist teams in carrying out implementation of the procedures you design.
- Persuade others-clients or executives-to implement the process modifications
and new approaches you devise.
- Have experience with cycle implementations
- QUALIFICATION REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business or related discipline
- Diploma in Business Analysis – IIBA Endorsed, TOGAF, and or BABOK
- Advanced process engineering highly desirable
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- 6-8 Years relevant proven continuous improvement experience.
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Ability to work well independently and with a team
- Has performed several business cases
- Understands the business process library requirements
- Should possess good analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Very good Communication Skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Quality Assurance Skills
- Worked in modernising applications – advantage
Equity Statement: We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. “Preference will be given to suitably qualified Individuals from previously disadvantaged groups in South Africa.
Desired Skills:
- Continuous Improvement
- Process Engineer