ICT Process Engineer at Avbob Mutual Society

The above-mentioned position is within the ICT Application Development Department.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Develop, configure and optimise industrial processes from inception through to start

up and completion.

Assess current processes, take measurements and interpret data.

Develop best practices, routines and innovative solutions to improve production

rates and quality of output.

Perform process simulations.

Perform risk assessments.

Provide process documentation of operating systems.

Oversee operations and maintenance of facility processes.

Determine the organisation and setup of operations.

Create and develop new procedures and processes.

Collect data for analysis to uncover areas for improvements and innovation.

Analyse, evaluate, and test new and existing processes.

Oversee implementation of new processes and procedures.

Examine existing processes and suggest improvements.

Investigate and troubleshoot any problems that arise with processes, procedures,

and operations.

Write reports to document all process changes.

Clearly communicate ideas and findings to management and colleagues.

Assist teams in carrying out implementation of the procedures you design.

Persuade others-clients or executives-to implement the process modifications

and new approaches you devise.

Have experience with cycle implementations

QUALIFICATION REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Bachelor’s degree in Business or related discipline

Diploma in Business Analysis – IIBA Endorsed, TOGAF, and or BABOK

Advanced process engineering highly desirable

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

6-8 Years relevant proven continuous improvement experience.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to work well independently and with a team

Has performed several business cases

ICT PROCESS ENGINEER

Understands the business process library requirements

Should possess good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Very good Communication Skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Quality Assurance Skills

Worked in modernising applications – advantage

Equity Statement: We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. “Preference will be given to suitably qualified Individuals from previously disadvantaged groups in South Africa.

Desired Skills:

Continuous Improvement

Process Engineer

