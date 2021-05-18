Industrial Psychology & Marketing Graduates

Are you an Industrial Psychology or Marketing Graduate looking for an exciting new challenge in a fast-paced recruitment sales environment? Were looking for a dedicated graduate to join our team as a Trainee Recruiter, whereby you will receive the support, coaching and training needed. Most importantly of all, you must be naturally outgoing, sociable, and confident.
Duties Include:
- Management of the end-to-end recruitment lifecycle
- Matching and placing candidates into the right position by ensuring the client and candidates needs are understood and met
- Develop and maintain a network of contacts to help identify and source qualified candidates
- Candidate headhunting to target both active and passive external candidates, particularly hard-to-find talent and niche skills
- Leverage online recruiting resources and in-house system to identify and recruit the very best candidates
- Review resumes and credentials for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements
- Pre-screen and interview candidates through competency-based questioning techniques
- Manage and coordinate all communication with candidates and clients
- Prepare candidates for interviews with clients by providing detailed information on the company, business strategy, department background, job descriptions, and expectation-setting
- Manage the presentation, selection, offer, negotiation, closing, and administrative components involved in full recruitment lifecycle
- Cold Calling to generate new business
- Market and industry research and due-diligence
Educational & Experience Requirements:
- Industrial Psychology or Marketing related bachelors degree
- 0-2 years working experience in an internship/learnership environment
- PC literate in Windows environment
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Strong problem-solving abilities