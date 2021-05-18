Institutional Client Operations Reporting and Data Analyst at Rory Mackie & Associates

The purpose of the Institutional Client Operations Reporting and Data Analyst is to work closely with our clients various stakeholders with regards to regulatory reporting, internal business projects and new client reporting requests as well as supporting the onboarding and termination of clients.

This person will work closely with Internal Stakeholders to analyse new regulatory reporting requests whilst supporting the Global Client Operations teams with reporting automation for existing clients and other obligations from the wider Reporting and Data team. In addition, you will work closely with the Strategic Client Relationship team in the servicing of prospect clients during the onboarding period, as well as providing administrative support.

Key responsibilities:

Regulatory reporting, both current and analysing and contributing to discussion surrounding new regulatory reporting and legislation

Review of reporting schedules within Investment Management Agreement (IMAs), Request for Proposals (RFPs) and other legal documents ensuring appropriate confidentiality is maintained, necessary approvals are in place, deadlines and reporting can be met

Ensure the client transition processes (onboarding, termination and switches) are managed effectively for all client types (advisory and institutional) globally

Effective liaison with our back-office administrator on Change Management Requests

Have an in-depth knowledge of client reporting and understanding the purpose and functionality of various reports, including differences in format, regional differences, regulatory requirements and static data content, to effectively analyse reporting requests and respond with the appropriate business policy

Progress and contribute to efficiency projects to facilitate automation in operational processes, with the aim of servicing internal clients and meeting team objectives in a more stream-lined and operationally efficient manner

Maintenance of the CRM system and ensure that it is updated timely and accurately as per client records

Proactively maintain daily, effective communication with team colleagues globally in other offices, such as London

Excellent internal client servicing by responding promptly and appropriately to queries

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

Degree educated

3 years Industry/Operations experience

Financial market knowledge (instruments and products)

Numerate

Investment Management Certificate and/or related industry qualifications

Analytical skills

System Skills:

MS Excel (intermediate/advanced level)

MS Power Point

Personal Attributes:

Client focused, with exceptional interpersonal and communication skills

Organised and priority driven

Exceptionally high standards of work and attention to detail and accuracy

Works well under pressure and adheres to deadlines

Proactive

Conscientious

Applies critical thinking

Self-motivated

Learn more/Apply for this position