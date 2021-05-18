Internal Auditor – Projects

May 18, 2021

  • To ensure construction and major maintenance projects are carried out in accordance with the group Project Management Policies and Procedures.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A degree with an emphasis in engineering and/or finance. (BSc (Hons) (Quantity Surveying) or B Tech (Quantity Surveying) or B com
  • 5 years’ experience in Quantity Survey in construction, preferably in manufacturing industry.

POSITION OUTPUTS
Procurement and Contract Management:

  • Review tender documents, contracts, budgets, bills of quantities and other documentation prepared by project team to ensure they are in adherence with Group PMP.

Payment Process Management:

  • Ensure all project payments are processed in accordance with guidelines stipulated in group Project Management Procedures (PMP).

Monitoring and Evaluation:

  • Monitor projects for compliance with local laws in obtaining various permits and licences.

Project Completeness:

  • Ensure compliance with project close out procedures as stipulated on PMP.

Reporting:

  • Compile reports on project compliance with group project management and other procedures.

Benchmarking:

  • Requirements against similar projects.

Project Cost:

  • Ensure project costs are audited and in line with approved budgets.

Desired Skills:

  • construction
  • maintenance projects
  • Quantity Survey
  • manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

