Internal Auditor – Projects

- To ensure construction and major maintenance projects are carried out in accordance with the group Project Management Policies and Procedures.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A degree with an emphasis in engineering and/or finance. (BSc (Hons) (Quantity Surveying) or B Tech (Quantity Surveying) or B com
- 5 years’ experience in Quantity Survey in construction, preferably in manufacturing industry.
POSITION OUTPUTS
Procurement and Contract Management:
- Review tender documents, contracts, budgets, bills of quantities and other documentation prepared by project team to ensure they are in adherence with Group PMP.
Payment Process Management:
- Ensure all project payments are processed in accordance with guidelines stipulated in group Project Management Procedures (PMP).
Monitoring and Evaluation:
- Monitor projects for compliance with local laws in obtaining various permits and licences.
Project Completeness:
- Ensure compliance with project close out procedures as stipulated on PMP.
Reporting:
- Compile reports on project compliance with group project management and other procedures.
Benchmarking:
- Requirements against similar projects.
Project Cost:
- Ensure project costs are audited and in line with approved budgets.
Desired Skills:
- construction
- maintenance projects
- Quantity Survey
- manufacturing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree