IT Mananger

Education and Skills
- A 3-year diploma or degree in IT , CCNA / MCSE or equivalent
- 10 years’ experience in IT industry
- At least three years’ experience leading a desktop support team across multiple locations.
Technical requirements
- Office 365 Exchange
- SharePoint Site administration
- Azure AD
- Microsoft Windows Server experience
- Domain Management
- Active Directory
- Group Policy Management
- Experience with network security
- Firewall troubleshooting
- Network intrusion prevention
- VoIP Installations and maintenance
Purpose of the role
In a fast-paced distribution environment, spread across multiple locations with users across 3 domains:
- Provide support and advice on IT aspects of the day-to-day operation ie Network, Server, Software, Access Control, infrastructure.
- Ensure resolution of network problems.
- Provide network performance statistics and network diagnostic information,
- Responsible for providing, accurate, relevant IT infrastructure designs.
Please consider your application unsuccessful if I have not contacted you within 2 business days.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension & Provident Funds