IT Mananger

Education and Skills

A 3-year diploma or degree in IT , CCNA / MCSE or equivalent

10 years’ experience in IT industry

At least three years’ experience leading a desktop support team across multiple locations.

Technical requirements

Office 365 Exchange

SharePoint Site administration

Azure AD

Microsoft Windows Server experience

Domain Management

Active Directory

Group Policy Management

Experience with network security

Firewall troubleshooting

Network intrusion prevention

VoIP Installations and maintenance

Purpose of the role

In a fast-paced distribution environment, spread across multiple locations with users across 3 domains:

Provide support and advice on IT aspects of the day-to-day operation ie Network, Server, Software, Access Control, infrastructure.

Ensure resolution of network problems.

Provide network performance statistics and network diagnostic information,

Responsible for providing, accurate, relevant IT infrastructure designs.

