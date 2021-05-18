IT Mananger

May 18, 2021

Education and Skills

  • A 3-year diploma or degree in IT , CCNA / MCSE or equivalent
  • 10 years’ experience in IT industry
  • At least three years’ experience leading a desktop support team across multiple locations.

Technical requirements

  • Office 365 Exchange
  • SharePoint Site administration
  • Azure AD
  • Microsoft Windows Server experience
  • Domain Management
  • Active Directory
  • Group Policy Management
  • Experience with network security
  • Firewall troubleshooting
  • Network intrusion prevention
  • VoIP Installations and maintenance

Purpose of the role
In a fast-paced distribution environment, spread across multiple locations with users across 3 domains:

  • Provide support and advice on IT aspects of the day-to-day operation ie Network, Server, Software, Access Control, infrastructure.
  • Ensure resolution of network problems.
  • Provide network performance statistics and network diagnostic information,
  • Responsible for providing, accurate, relevant IT infrastructure designs.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension & Provident Funds

