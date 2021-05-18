Java Developer (Fully Remote) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global Mobile Communications giant with a footprint in Africa, the Middle East and Asia seeks the coding expertise of a Java Developer to join its Joburg team. Your core role will be to develop high quality Telecommunication Services in a Unix/Linux based environment while completing software specs, designs, coding and debugging through to deployment to Operator sites. You must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or related field or equivalent combination of education & work experience, at least 2 years work experience as a Software Engineer/Dev or Programmer, solid Object Oriented Back-end development using Java & hands-on experience with JavaScript frameworks (backbone.js, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] HTML, CSS, GitLab, Git, have worked in an Agile environment and able to document, diagram and verbally describe the application architecture and [URL Removed] high-grade Telecommunication Services in a Unix/Linux based environment.

Complete software specification, design, coding and debugging through to deployment to Operator sites.

Adhere to Software Engineering best practices including code testing, documenting, code reviews, making recommendations for code optimisation and maintaining stable software while removing bugs and system impediments.

Take responsibility for software lifecycle management including version control and deployment package creation.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or Engineering/related discipline or an equivalent combination of education and work experience.

Minimum 2 years experience working as a Software Engineer, Developer or Programmer.

Solid experience doing Object Oriented Back-end development using Java and (if applying as Full Stack Developer/ FE Developer) hands-on experience with JavaScript frameworks (backbone.js, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] HTML and CSS.

Experience with Source/Version control management (e.g., GitLab, Git).

Working in an Agile development environment.

Experience designing and developing software applications from scratch.

Ability to document, diagram and verbally describe the application architecture and design.

A developer who is able to plan, design and implement code with an understanding of how changes affect the system – not someone who blindly follows a set of requirements.

Preferred but not essential

Experience or a working knowledge of a Linux development environment, preferably RHEL will be very advantageous.

Designing and/or implementing high-performance, highly available and horizontally scalable software.

Full stack development.

Software profiling and optimization.

Database schema design, optimization and tuning.

Experience with online transaction processing and or online analytical processing.

UX/UI design.

API and Interface design.

Experience with any of the following software and technologies: SQL, Linux, Swagger/ OpenAPI, HTTP, REST, Docker, Kubernetes, KNative, Spring Framework, Gradle, Maven, Ansible, MySQL / MariaDB and Node.js.

The companys tech stack below – You will be expected to learn any relevant technology that you may not already be familiar with (as required for your specific role):Back End: Java, OpenJDK, Docker, Spring FrameworkFront End: HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] [URL Removed] [URL Removed] Languages: Python, BashDatabases: MySQL/MariaDB, MongoDBBuild Tools: GradleVersion Control: Git, GitlabProtocols: REST, JSON-RPC, XML-RPC, SOAPOperating System: LinuxOther Tools: Gitlab-CI, AsciiDoc, AnsibleATTRIBUTES:

Analytical, technical and problem-solving skills.

Motivated, self-starter, who can work as part of a productive, fast-paced team.

