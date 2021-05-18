Junior Sales Rep

Junior Sales Representative – Atlantis

Salary: R15 000 – R20 000

Requirements:

Grade 12

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Well-spoken and well presented

Good communication skills

Min of 5 years’ previous sales experience within the building/construction industry

Drivers’ license with own car essential

Computer literate

Target driven, dynamic and goal orientated

To apply, kindly forward your updated CV with matric certificate and ID to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

Building Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

