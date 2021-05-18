Junior Sales Rep

Junior Sales Representative – Atlantis
Salary: R15 000 – R20 000
Requirements:
Grade 12
Fluent in Afrikaans and English
Well-spoken and well presented
Good communication skills
Min of 5 years’ previous sales experience within the building/construction industry
Drivers’ license with own car essential
Computer literate
Target driven, dynamic and goal orientated
To apply, kindly forward your updated CV with matric certificate and ID to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Building Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric