Junior Sales Rep

May 18, 2021

Junior Sales Representative – Atlantis
Salary: R15 000 – R20 000

Requirements:
Grade 12
Fluent in Afrikaans and English
Well-spoken and well presented
Good communication skills
Min of 5 years’ previous sales experience within the building/construction industry
Drivers’ license with own car essential
Computer literate
Target driven, dynamic and goal orientated

To apply, kindly forward your updated CV with matric certificate and ID to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Building Sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

