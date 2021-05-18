Client based in East Rand seeks the services of Junior Technical Services Officer.
Duties would include, inter alia, the following:
- Ad hoc technical support (incl. Research & Development, waste acceptances, legislative review/opinion, waste sampling, and Sales Team support)
- Waste data collection, collation, formatting, and management
- SANS 10234 waste classification and SDS development
- Assistance with Technical inputs into tenders and proposals
- Other reasonable administrative tasks/assistance to the Division
The inherent job requirements would be
- An environmental management-, chemistry- or related degree
- Preference for work experience in waste management, environmental consulting, or related fields
- Sound knowledge of the regulatory ambit governing environmental- and waste management, respectively.
- Must have a driver’s license and be willing to travel.
- Sound knowledge of-, and experience with the Ms. Office suite.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a