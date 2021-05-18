Junior Technical Services Officer

Client based in East Rand seeks the services of Junior Technical Services Officer.

Duties would include, inter alia, the following:

Ad hoc technical support (incl. Research & Development, waste acceptances, legislative review/opinion, waste sampling, and Sales Team support)

Waste data collection, collation, formatting, and management

SANS 10234 waste classification and SDS development

Assistance with Technical inputs into tenders and proposals

Other reasonable administrative tasks/assistance to the Division

The inherent job requirements would be

An environmental management-, chemistry- or related degree

Preference for work experience in waste management, environmental consulting, or related fields

Sound knowledge of the regulatory ambit governing environmental- and waste management, respectively.

Must have a driver’s license and be willing to travel.

Sound knowledge of-, and experience with the Ms. Office suite.

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

