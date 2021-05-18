Junior Technical Services Officer

May 18, 2021

Client based in East Rand seeks the services of Junior Technical Services Officer.

Duties would include, inter alia, the following:

  • Ad hoc technical support (incl. Research & Development, waste acceptances, legislative review/opinion, waste sampling, and Sales Team support)
  • Waste data collection, collation, formatting, and management
  • SANS 10234 waste classification and SDS development
  • Assistance with Technical inputs into tenders and proposals
  • Other reasonable administrative tasks/assistance to the Division

The inherent job requirements would be

  • An environmental management-, chemistry- or related degree
  • Preference for work experience in waste management, environmental consulting, or related fields
  • Sound knowledge of the regulatory ambit governing environmental- and waste management, respectively.
  • Must have a driver’s license and be willing to travel.
  • Sound knowledge of-, and experience with the Ms. Office suite.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

Learn more/Apply for this position