Lead Enterprise Architect: Data at TalentCRU

Job DescriptionOverview:

1 – Data Architecture

Define the Current state of the Data Universe

Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) of the Data universe

Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state

Perform RFI & RFP when required

Manage technical debt for the data and analytical environment

Document architectural decisions

2 – Enterprise Logical Data Model Management

Define the Current state of Enterprise Logical Data Model Management

Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) for Enterprise Data Management

Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state

Identify rationalisation opportunities

3 – Master & Reference Data Management

Define the current state of the Master & Reference data architecture

Define the Target state for Master & Reference data, including the replication patterns

Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve the integration target state

Perform RFI & RFP when required

Manage technical debt

Document architectural decisions

Enforce applicable DQ standards on created BAU data (e.g. data tables / sets / models)

Monitoring of applied DQ standards on created BAU data (e.g. data tables / sets / models).

4 – Data reconciliation

Collaborates with business and technical partners to identify data discrepancies and provide the required technical leadership to remedy such.

5 – Analytical Architecture

Document the current state of the Analytical environment

Document all Analytical tools, even when managed by business

Ensure Application catalogue is up to date with all analytical solutions

Identify rationalisation opportunities

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Behavioural (COMP)

Assertiveness

Problem solving

Professionalism

Self starter

Thorough & meticulous

Work independently and collaboratively

Minimum Experience

10 years’ experience designing and deploying business and Information Technology projects

8-10 working financial services institution

Detailed knowledge of user administration, authentication methods, file permissions, groups, and domain concepts.

Technical (COMP)

Ability to apply architectural principles to business solutions

Exceptional communication skills with the ability to engage different levels of the organisation

Experience in modelling data using variety of tools and techniques

Extensive experience in planning and deploying both business and IT strategic initiatives

QualificationsBachelor’s degree in Information System or related

Matric

About The Employer:

Innovative Dynamic company in the financial service industry

Learn more/Apply for this position