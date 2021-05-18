Lead Enterprise Architect: Data at TalentCRU

Job DescriptionOverview:
1 – Data Architecture
Define the Current state of the Data Universe
Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) of the Data universe
Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state
Perform RFI & RFP when required
Manage technical debt for the data and analytical environment
Document architectural decisions
2 – Enterprise Logical Data Model Management
Define the Current state of Enterprise Logical Data Model Management
Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) for Enterprise Data Management
Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state
Identify rationalisation opportunities
3 – Master & Reference Data Management
Define the current state of the Master & Reference data architecture
Define the Target state for Master & Reference data, including the replication patterns
Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve the integration target state
Perform RFI & RFP when required
Manage technical debt
Document architectural decisions
Enforce applicable DQ standards on created BAU data (e.g. data tables / sets / models)
Monitoring of applied DQ standards on created BAU data (e.g. data tables / sets / models).
4 – Data reconciliation
Collaborates with business and technical partners to identify data discrepancies and provide the required technical leadership to remedy such.
5 – Analytical Architecture
Document the current state of the Analytical environment
Document all Analytical tools, even when managed by business
Ensure Application catalogue is up to date with all analytical solutions
Identify rationalisation opportunities
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Behavioural (COMP)
- Assertiveness
- Problem solving
- Professionalism
- Self starter
- Thorough & meticulous
- Work independently and collaboratively
Minimum Experience
- 10 years’ experience designing and deploying business and Information Technology projects
- 8-10 working financial services institution
- Detailed knowledge of user administration, authentication methods, file permissions, groups, and domain concepts.
Technical (COMP)
- Ability to apply architectural principles to business solutions
- Exceptional communication skills with the ability to engage different levels of the organisation
- Experience in modelling data using variety of tools and techniques
- Extensive experience in planning and deploying both business and IT strategic initiatives
QualificationsBachelor’s degree in Information System or related
Matric
About The Employer:
Innovative Dynamic company in the financial service industry