Life Claims Group Risk

Utilise your Life claims experience in this dynamic, growing insurance company!
You’ll be based in the Claims team where you will work closely with the Processing Manager with the range of required functions and business unit to assess claims. You’ll work in a high-performance, dynamic, creative and very high-pressure environment, with exposure to a range of different teams in a fastgrowing, entrepreneurial business.
You’ll work closely with members of the Group Risk teams, external stakeholders and may also be involved or interact with other internal teams to resolve a process or activity
Your qualifications:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Relevant tertiary qualification; a medical degree beneficial (Occupational therapist,
physiotherapist or nursing)
- Your Outputs (include but is not limited to):
- Analyse and make decisions on claims
- Investigate and determine level of risk for potential claims
- Evaluate medical reports
- Assess temp/permanent capacity claims
- Assess claims for additional medical requirements
- Synopsis Claims
- Presentation and discussion of claims at internal committee meeting
- Your experience:
- Minimum 2-3 years’ experience as a Group Risk assessor
- Experience in group and life individual life claims essential
- Sound Business and Operational knowledge of Insurance industry
- Good knowledge of the business administration platforms
- Familiar with Compliance Processes and Procedures in the Insurance Industry
- Familiar with the business products and their rules and workings
- Understanding structures of products
Desired Skills:
- Life claims
- Medical knowledge
- Group exp