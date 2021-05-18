Life Claims Group Risk

Utilise your Life claims experience in this dynamic, growing insurance company!

You’ll be based in the Claims team where you will work closely with the Processing Manager with the range of required functions and business unit to assess claims. You’ll work in a high-performance, dynamic, creative and very high-pressure environment, with exposure to a range of different teams in a fastgrowing, entrepreneurial business.

You’ll work closely with members of the Group Risk teams, external stakeholders and may also be involved or interact with other internal teams to resolve a process or activity

Your qualifications:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Relevant tertiary qualification; a medical degree beneficial (Occupational therapist,

physiotherapist or nursing)

Your Outputs (include but is not limited to):

Analyse and make decisions on claims

Investigate and determine level of risk for potential claims

Evaluate medical reports

Assess temp/permanent capacity claims

Assess claims for additional medical requirements

Synopsis Claims

Presentation and discussion of claims at internal committee meeting

Your experience:

Minimum 2-3 years’ experience as a Group Risk assessor

Experience in group and life individual life claims essential

Sound Business and Operational knowledge of Insurance industry

Good knowledge of the business administration platforms

Familiar with Compliance Processes and Procedures in the Insurance Industry

Familiar with the business products and their rules and workings

Understanding structures of products

Desired Skills:

Life claims

Medical knowledge

Group exp

