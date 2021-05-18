Metrologist (6-months contract)

Duties:

Develop DCC part programmes

– Receives the customer drawing and specifications from process / quality engineering.

– Interprets the customer requirements by reviewing the DRW and specs.

– Reviews part configuration in order to establish factors influencing part viability. I.e. pattern, die or press tool construction, part flexibility, part manufacturing process.

– Establishes reterance system.

– Establishes measurement method for each feature.

– Establishes tool selection and path to measure each feature.

– Generates the software commands to develop the measurement program.

– Tests program off-line using software to track paths or measurement to ensure no physical damage will occur to CMM during measurement.

Set-up DCC part programmes to support receiving inspection

– Develop DCC program.

– Develop and co-ordinate manufacture of locating fixtures for part.

– Set-up SPC link from CMM to SPC software.

Generate initial master data for manufacturing fixtures once development cycle has been completed

– Set up manufacturing fixtures on CMM, develop reference system and generate programme on quality critical characteristics of the fixture.

– Forward the measured data and specification to design engineering for drawing and CAD update.

– Incorporate master program into fixture control procedures

Support timeous resolution related to measurement during problem investigations

– Measuring parts to determine conformance to drawing.

– Develop programs to support capability analysis of suspect parts.

– Reports to manufacturing / engineering teams the outcome and possible alternatives.

Set up DCC programmes to support capability studies

– Develop programmes to support capability analysis of suspect parts.

Measure initial samples for process development and final presentation to customer

– As per Develop DCC part programmes above.

– Measure parts using programs.

– Complies report to support part measurement.

– Reports analysis of data to guide engineering team to alternative methods of tooling / manufacture.

Confirm manufacturing and checking fixture measurements before, during and after modification

– Participated in team problem solving and development process for areas requiring dimensional input.

Develop system procedures compliant with ISO Guide 25 and customer requirements

– Interpret the standard ISO and customer requirements.

– Develop policy statements to satisfy above.

– Develop operating procedures to satisfy above.

– Train personnel in use of these operating procedures.

– Maintain the system to meet ISO / Customer requirement through scheduled audits and improvements.

Train personnel to operate the CMM

– Develop training material and standards.

– Identify candidates.

– Present, instruct and test persons to standard.

– Audit effectiveness of training.

Guide design / quality engineering in fixture tolerancing

– Interpret Draw and specification requirements, compare this to the geometric dimensional and tolerancing guide, and guide design of fixture.

Requirements:

Education/Experience:

– Standard 10 and NTC 5.

– 3 Years 3D Measuring experience.

– 3 Years 3D Programming experience.

– Qualified Artisan (Tool/Die/Pattern maker).

– Knowledge of problem solving techniques including 8D.

– TOPS methodology. Knowledge of QS9000 & VDA6. – Knowledge of Measurement System Studies.

– Knowledge of ISO Guide 25.

– Detailed knowledge of control plans, failure modes & Effects analysis and statistical techniques.

