Oracle HCM Consultant (24 month contract)

PURPOSE:

To design, implement and deploy software for applications in the Oracle HCM suite. Analyse business requirements for Oracle HCM projects, recommend enhancement for optimal performance and provide application support.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

The key performance areas of the role will focus on, but not limited to:

Oracle Functional Support

Provide functional support to end-users, at 2nd and 3rd line level

Supporting and optimizing the Core HCM platform including HR Core, Payroll, Recruitment, Learning and Development, etc.

Provide specific support for month-end and year-end activities

Provide on the job training to end users

Functional specification design and implementation

Plan, lead and actively participate in the design, configuration and testing of the solution.

Write business requirement documents and other functional and technical documentations.

Identify functional gaps and provide corrective actions to meet the client’s specifications.

Implementation of solutions to streamline business processes and workflows.

Work closely with business to unpack business requirements.

System optimisation

Work with HR business process owners and relevant stakeholders to translate business requirements to technology solutions

Prioritize and implement enhancements

Plan and perform various tests (integration and system testing)

Work with the business analysts and developer in converting the business solution into technical designs and Identify functional gaps and provide corrective actions

Projects

Actively participate in all IT projects forming part of the transformation agenda.

Lead the HCM stream during project implementation.

Ensure that project deliverables meet customer specifications

Support project team in developing reports, tables, fields, data interfaces and application extensions

Documentation

1.Create and manage appropriate documentation relating to creation of user manuals, FAQs, system changes, test scenarios, test conditions, test scripts, etc. Ensure functional/technical specifications are aligned to the EA.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

B Degree/B Tech

Oracle Certification in Cloud or EBS

8 years relevant experience

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

state owned enterprise

Learn more/Apply for this position