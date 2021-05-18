Oracle HCM Consultant (24 month contract)

PURPOSE:
To design, implement and deploy software for applications in the Oracle HCM suite. Analyse business requirements for Oracle HCM projects, recommend enhancement for optimal performance and provide application support.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES:
The key performance areas of the role will focus on, but not limited to:
Oracle Functional Support
- Provide functional support to end-users, at 2nd and 3rd line level
- Supporting and optimizing the Core HCM platform including HR Core, Payroll, Recruitment, Learning and Development, etc.
- Provide specific support for month-end and year-end activities
- Provide on the job training to end users
Functional specification design and implementation
- Plan, lead and actively participate in the design, configuration and testing of the solution.
- Write business requirement documents and other functional and technical documentations.
- Identify functional gaps and provide corrective actions to meet the client’s specifications.
- Implementation of solutions to streamline business processes and workflows.
- Work closely with business to unpack business requirements.
System optimisation
- Work with HR business process owners and relevant stakeholders to translate business requirements to technology solutions
- Prioritize and implement enhancements
- Plan and perform various tests (integration and system testing)
- Work with the business analysts and developer in converting the business solution into technical designs and Identify functional gaps and provide corrective actions
Projects
- Actively participate in all IT projects forming part of the transformation agenda.
- Lead the HCM stream during project implementation.
- Ensure that project deliverables meet customer specifications
- Support project team in developing reports, tables, fields, data interfaces and application extensions
Documentation
1.Create and manage appropriate documentation relating to creation of user manuals, FAQs, system changes, test scenarios, test conditions, test scripts, etc. Ensure functional/technical specifications are aligned to the EA.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- B Degree/B Tech
- Oracle Certification in Cloud or EBS
- 8 years relevant experience
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
state owned enterprise