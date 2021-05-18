OUTBOUND TRANSPORT MANAGER at Deli Spices

- MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:
Responsible for the planning and control of all outbound logistics activities and resources in South Distribution Centre (SDC). Also, responsible for the management, via SLA’s, of all external service providers, including vehicle condition, branding and utilization – within the scope of the provided budget.
This position is accountable for the delivery of excellent logistics services to customers including local, bulk, Retail and Africa.
- LEVEL OF THIS JOB:
1st Level Management:
Name : Clyde Jackson
Position : DC Operations Manager South
2nd Level Management:
Name : Robert Fredericks
Position : Supply Chain Manager
- SCOPE OF JOB:
Transport Management
- Planning and Control of transport activities:
- Responsible for daily picking and route planning of all deliveries
- Responsible for planning of transport capacity
- Control of vehicle loading (inbound and outbound) and distribution capacity optimization
- Management of all courier transactions
- Management of 3rd party drivers and assistants with regards to timekeeping (including overtime), productivity and cash handling on vehicles.
- Service delivery to internal customers (Sales):
- Handle all queries with regards to deliveries
- Daily reporting on previous days customer service and highlighting service failures.
- Constant progress reporting on customer service
- Escalating issues preventing world class service to external customers
- Assist with all logistics requirements regarding Trade Shows and Exhibitions
- Managing the return of POD’s by all service providers back to the DC
- Service delivery to external customers:
- Ensure fleet and personnel always adhere to Deli Spices code of conduct.
- Ensure accurate and relevant information are disclosed to all customers where required, including documentation.
- Management Reporting and adherence to budget:
- Responsible for ensuring all logistics costs are within ratio to sales as required by the annual budget.
-
Ensure all documentation required by internal and external customers are provided/obtained to assist with financial conclusion of transactions.
-
BASIC JOB FUNCTIONS:
- PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
- Strong problem analysis and troubleshooting skills.
- Excellent attention to detail, with the ability to work accurately in a busy and demanding environment.
- Solid written, verbal and presentation skills to communicate supply chain information to all levels in the Group.
- Credible and confident communicator.
- Experience in managing transport into Africa.
- Ability to prioritise workload and deliver on schedule.
- Ability to work under pressure and make good decisions in pressure situations.
- Capable of working as part of a multi discipline team.
- Self-motivated with a high level of initiative
- Coaching, teaching, and training ability
- Ability to influence individuals and teams to achieve desired goals and objectives.
- Must also be able to hold internal & external suppliers to account as required.
- Highly customer/consumer focused.
- Positive and energetic attitude with a hands-on approach to work. Is active and gets directly involved.
- Mind set of “Finish Today’s Work Today” and “Right Product, in the Right Place at the Right Time”.
- Work with a sense of urgency and have the ability to be impartial and objective.
- Balanced cost/quality/customer focus
- Commercially astuteness
-
Firm, friendly and fair – humility
-
QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS LEVEL:
- Appropriate Supply Chain qualification
- At least 3 years’ experience in managing a dispatch operation.
- Experience in operating in Africa
- SYSPRO working experience will be beneficial.
- Knowledge of the RTQA and relevant Road Safety regulations and requirements including R638 compliance for Vehicles.
- Competent in MS Word and MS Excel
- Working knowledge of transport fundamentals pertaining to volumetric calculations and route optimisation is essential.
Desired Skills:
- People Management
- Supply Chain
- Dispatch operations experience
- SYSPRO
- Microsoft Office
- Logistics Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
visit [URL Removed]