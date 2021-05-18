OUTBOUND TRANSPORT MANAGER at Deli Spices

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:

Responsible for the planning and control of all outbound logistics activities and resources in South Distribution Centre (SDC). Also, responsible for the management, via SLA’s, of all external service providers, including vehicle condition, branding and utilization – within the scope of the provided budget.

This position is accountable for the delivery of excellent logistics services to customers including local, bulk, Retail and Africa.

LEVEL OF THIS JOB:

1st Level Management:

Name : Clyde Jackson

Position : DC Operations Manager South

2nd Level Management:

Name : Robert Fredericks

Position : Supply Chain Manager

SCOPE OF JOB:

Transport Management

Planning and Control of transport activities:

Responsible for daily picking and route planning of all deliveries

Responsible for planning of transport capacity

Control of vehicle loading (inbound and outbound) and distribution capacity optimization

Management of all courier transactions

Management of 3rd party drivers and assistants with regards to timekeeping (including overtime), productivity and cash handling on vehicles.

Service delivery to internal customers (Sales):

Handle all queries with regards to deliveries

Daily reporting on previous days customer service and highlighting service failures.

Constant progress reporting on customer service

Escalating issues preventing world class service to external customers

Assist with all logistics requirements regarding Trade Shows and Exhibitions

Managing the return of POD’s by all service providers back to the DC

Service delivery to external customers:

Ensure fleet and personnel always adhere to Deli Spices code of conduct.

Ensure accurate and relevant information are disclosed to all customers where required, including documentation.

Management Reporting and adherence to budget:

Responsible for ensuring all logistics costs are within ratio to sales as required by the annual budget.

Ensure all documentation required by internal and external customers are provided/obtained to assist with financial conclusion of transactions.

BASIC JOB FUNCTIONS:

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem analysis and troubleshooting skills.

Excellent attention to detail, with the ability to work accurately in a busy and demanding environment.

Solid written, verbal and presentation skills to communicate supply chain information to all levels in the Group.

Credible and confident communicator.

Experience in managing transport into Africa.

Ability to prioritise workload and deliver on schedule.

Ability to work under pressure and make good decisions in pressure situations.

Capable of working as part of a multi discipline team.

Self-motivated with a high level of initiative

Coaching, teaching, and training ability

Ability to influence individuals and teams to achieve desired goals and objectives.

Must also be able to hold internal & external suppliers to account as required.

Highly customer/consumer focused.

Positive and energetic attitude with a hands-on approach to work. Is active and gets directly involved.

Mind set of “Finish Today’s Work Today” and “Right Product, in the Right Place at the Right Time”.

Work with a sense of urgency and have the ability to be impartial and objective.

Balanced cost/quality/customer focus

Commercially astuteness

Firm, friendly and fair – humility

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS LEVEL:

Appropriate Supply Chain qualification

At least 3 years’ experience in managing a dispatch operation.

Experience in operating in Africa

SYSPRO working experience will be beneficial.

Knowledge of the RTQA and relevant Road Safety regulations and requirements including R638 compliance for Vehicles.

Competent in MS Word and MS Excel

Working knowledge of transport fundamentals pertaining to volumetric calculations and route optimisation is essential.

Desired Skills:

People Management

Supply Chain

Dispatch operations experience

SYSPRO

Microsoft Office

Logistics Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

