Patient Support Program Nurse at SD Recruitment

Manage the Patient Support Program (PSP) for Copaxone Support (Helpline and email address) for new and existing patients, Solus V2 Helpline, assist upon request with other patient support programs or projects to be allocated as and when required by line manager.

Start new patients on Copaxone

Ensure that new patients understand the product and injection techniques in order to solve their queries with regards to the same

Plan quarterly calls / visits to existing Copaxone patients in order to monitor the performance

Contact / visit neurologists at least twice a year to provide feedback on existing Copaxone patients

Compile all necessary information and documentation provided by the neurologists and patients, forward it to the courier houses (Medipost & Pharmacy Direct etc.) for authorisation of Copaxone by the funder

Provide feedback and keep the team up to date regarding successful start-up of new patients, approval of treatment by the funder and disseminate the latest information on the product.

Desired Skills:

Patient Care

Nursing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Nursing / Professional Care Giving

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

For this role as Clinical Nurse Practitioner / Patient Support Program Nurse you will be based in JHB on a contract.

